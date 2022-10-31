'People who think of a new car as a status symbol are wrong to do so'

Telegraph writer Lucy Denyer (left) and her sister Alice with their father and his 1972 MGB GT - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

In her recent article, Lucy Denyer outlined why she refuses to give up her old banger and, like thousands of other Britons, she questioned the logic of splashing out on a new car when there is nothing wrong with her middle-aged one.

Likewise, Telegraph readers were eager to share their treasured memories of owning an older car, with many stating the case that they are more environmentally friendly, while others think modern vehicles’ advanced technologies are over complicated and take the joy out of driving.

Read on for a selection of their experiences of owning an 'old banger' and join the conversation.

Greater driving satisfaction

@Heuchter MacTeuchter

"I've had my 13-year-old Jaguar XF for eight years now. It recently took me to Scotland and back from the Home Counties in style, comfort and luxury. It's a three-litre diesel - unwelcome in any of the growing number of ULEZ zones. I had planned to spend maybe £20k on something when I retired earlier this year, but the Jaguar's far too good for that.

"I'm planning a round-Europe tour for the spring, starting with a ferry to Santander and a leisurely drive to Madrid; across to Catalonia and the south of France down to Rome, back up through Austria and Germany to Leipzig and Dresden and, finally, back home on the Channel."

@David Eden

"A banger is a poorly maintained car falling to bits. Older cars which have been well maintained, regularly serviced and cared for can be a delight. Technology and computers are making cars joyless and over-complicated. Older cars can be more ‘analogue’ and therefore deliver greater driver satisfaction. It's a reason I love my Morgan - although it's not my everyday car - it's just a back to basics old-fashioned mechanical sports car.

"A car can last forever if cared for. Everything can either be repaired or replaced. It’s also nice when a car has a bit of gentle patina to show that it's been loved."

@Rob Neale

"Keep them going! I have a 2002 Golf TDI with 254,000. It has air con, cruise control, electric windows and a recent iPhone style stereo. It does 55 miles per gallon and I drove to Europe and back - 1,200 miles - last weekend. Great car. I have added nearly 200k, first with a new clutch. Otherwise, just tyres and fluids and normal service parts."

@David Morse

"My beautiful Mercedes was registered in 1998, and it cost a great deal of money. I bought it third hand from a man who didn't really like it, but it serves my family well – although it now has a bit of rust, I rather like its distinguished grill, too. It is a handsome motor to see me out.

"New cars all look the same and are a status symbol these days. Sadly, people think it makes them more important. How wrong they are."

It's greener than getting a new car

@Phin Pope

"The greenest thing you can do is run a well maintained older car, the energy that is needed to produce a new car and dispose of an old one is a huge proportion of the car's lifetime energy consumption."

'Old bangers' are more reliable

@House Cat

"New cars tend to have faddy tech that’s more trouble than it’s worth: keyless entry or ignition makes them easier to pinch; touchscreens make turning down the a/c a dangerous distraction. Complex electronics are hugely expensive to fix when they inevitably fail."

@David Mepham

"I don't think it has anything to do with people preferring old bangers, it's just that cars are more reliable and last longer, so naturally people hang onto them for longer. I bet 99 per cent of people would trade their old banger in for a new car if it was free."

@ Paul Harrison

"We have a 2002 Renault Clio. Aside from a few quirks, it just keeps running and always starts the first time, come wind, rain or snow.

"It has tons of lovely character and a CD player that might as well double up as an ‘inbuilt’ oven, as the CD comes out red-hot. One might think of it as a real warmer winter car.

"I'm not sure if I'm brave enough to risk it on one of those smart motorways, though!"

It's more economical

@Thomas McGill

"I run all of my cars until they’re scrap. A man turns up in a car transporter full of scrap cars and gives me a cheque. Some were so bad they wouldn't start. All I want is something that reliably gets me from A to B until it can't any longer. A car is the most expensive asset most people will own, and they depreciate at an alarming rate, which is basically money going down the drain that you can utilise elsewhere."

There's no need to worry about scratches

@Sarah Wild

"My second hand car is now 23 years old, and one of the joys is that it can be 'mended'. Nor do I worry about scratches or putting garden waste in to take to the dump."