People Can’t Get Over Mike Pence’s Latest 'Ridiculous' Praise Of Donald Trump

Vice President Mike Pence raised eyebrows with his latest praise of President Donald Trump, which critics described as “ridiculous” and “embarrassing.”

“I always tell people that to know President Trump is to know someone who’s word is his bond,” Pence claimed during a “Life Wins!” pro-life event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

VP Pence: "To know President Trump is to know someone who's word is his bond." pic.twitter.com/OCCAESnHS2 — The Recount (@therecount) September 3, 2020

Twitter users quickly reminded Pence of the thousands of lies that Trump has told throughout his time in office.

“Do you think these guys wake up in the morning and say to themselves ’What is the craziest thing I can say in defense of the boss today?’” asked Al Jazeera presenter Mehdi Hasan.

Added Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): “This is a ridiculous statement. It would make more sense with a laugh track.”

So his bond is used toilet paper. Got it. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 4, 2020

20,000 lies while in office as of July.

He averages 12 lies a day.

His word isn’t his bond.

He’s literally incapable of telling the truth.

He lies about everything, big and small.

Crowd size and Stormy Daniels, the place his father was born.

All lies.https://t.co/5DJFaqC7NBpic.twitter.com/EBgaqkrlXT — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 3, 2020

Do you think these guys wake up in the morning and say to themselves ‘What is the craziest thing I can say in defense of the boss today?’ Or maybe they have a bet going with other WH colleagues as to who can go out furthest on a limb for POTUS? https://t.co/xsvQdsisrj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 3, 2020

I wish they didn’t cut the video before the audience erupted in laughter. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) September 3, 2020

This is a ridiculous statement. It would make more sense with a laugh track. https://t.co/oeeudGn8qe — Chuck Schumer...

