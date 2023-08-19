People Are Swapping Their "Luxury-Brand Panties" for Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Underwear

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Almost 100,000 shoppers have rated this underwear.

I know very few people who find joy in buying essentials like socks, bras, and panties. Even though it’s one of the most important things in our closets, underwear in particular is often not a priority when shopping. It can be a huge chore finding the Goldilocks of underwear, too: not too tight, not too loose, not too itchy. While there’s underwear for every conceivable need, such as period underwear (thank you!), seamless styles, thongs, and more, there’s just something so satisfying about finding cotton undies that tick all the boxes. For many, Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief Underwear are an underpinning home run.

Fruit of the Loom brand has been around for over 200 years, which is a lot of time to perfect its basics, like the aforementioned cotton briefs. Made out of 100 percent cotton, the undies are breathable and soft, and have flat waistbands as well as no itchy tags to contend with. The Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief Underwear are available in six, 10, and 12 packs, and various different color combinations, ranging from basic black sets to multicolored ones. Sizing runs from 4 to 10, which corresponds to XS to 3XL, per the brand’s sizing chart on Amazon.

Amazon

$10

$8

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$12

$9

Buy on Amazon

More than 72,000 thousand people (yes, you read that right) have left these panties a five-star rating on Amazon, making them the site’s best-selling women’s briefs. Shoppers rave that they’re so comfy, they’ve even replaced their “worn out luxury-brand panties” in favor of them. “They fit beautifully, true to the size chart and don't hike-up or bunch,” that aforementioned shopper wrote. Another customer confirmed that they "work perfectly" and will likely "replace [their] whole underwear drawer" with them. In terms of fit and feel, a shopper with “curvy hips” said the undies aren’t “too tight around" their waist and thighs, while another shopper even raved they’re “among the most comfortable” panties they’ve worn. “They caress your skin without any irritation whatsoever,” they said.

Story continues

If you’re in need of well-fitted, all-around hero undies that will be there for you through it all — sleep, workouts, brunch and more — then the Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief Underwear needs to find their way into your Amazon cart ASAP.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.