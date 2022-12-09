People struggling to heat homes in ‘dreadful’ position due to cold snap

Lucas Cumiskey
·3 min read
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

People across the UK are struggling to heat their homes due to “impossibly high prices” and now face “dreadful consequences” due to the cold snap, a fuel poverty charity has warned.

National Energy Action has urged the Government to provide more support for “those at greatest peril” as parts of the UK are hit by freezing conditions.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England until Monday and the Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK over the coming days.

It comes as people on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts in England and Wales are set to receive a £25 cold weather payment.

The Government payments have been triggered for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0°C or below over seven consecutive days.

But Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said more must be done, adding: “Millions will have been dreading the onset of winter.

“Impossibly high prices and now cold weather will leave millions struggling to stay warm and safe at home.

“Our figures show that 6.7 million UK households are fuel poor after energy prices have almost doubled in a year.

“We hear daily from people who are forced to turn their heating off when they need it the most.

“The vicious choice is either huge debt or an unheated home, with dreadful consequences either way.

We hear daily from people who are forced to turn their heating off when they need it the most

Adam Scorer, National Energy Action

“We will now start to see just how bleak this winter is going to be.

“Despite the current programme of support, the Government must step in with more help for those at greatest peril this winter.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “Cold weather payments can be triggered right through to the end of March, giving people facing disproportionately cold weather that extra reassurance over the chillier months.

“We’re committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and this additional help comes on top of wider Government support including £1,200 in direct payments already issued to millions of low-income households this year.

“Alongside this, we’re providing households with £400 towards their energy bills this winter, with our energy price guarantee saving the typical household another £900 on top of this.”

The Met Office said temperatures “falling close to minus 10°C” could be recorded in rural parts overnight on Thursday.

It has warned motorists that wintry showers will create hazardous, icy patches on some roads over the coming days.

The forecaster has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.

Yellow warnings for ice in coastal and northern England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland have also been issued for Friday.

The icy conditions in coastal England and parts of Northern Ireland and Wales are expected to continue into Saturday, it warned.

It said icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to cause disruption.

Latest Stories

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games. The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022. The Canadia

  • Pettersson notches three points, Canucks edge Canadiens 7-6 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say they never believed they were down and out on Monday night — despite what the scoreboard said. The visiting Montreal Canadiens (12-11-2) took a 4-0 lead midway through the opening frame, chasing Vancouver's starting goalie Spencer Martin in the process. The Canucks (11-12-3) persevered though, and eventually gritted out a 7-6 overtime victory. “At the end of the day, I don't care how we did it. We got it done," said captain Bo Horvat. "Obviously it was not p

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw