Popping champagne and dancing, people take to the streets across the US to celebrate Biden, Harris win

Nationwide, people took to the streets in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections, after he reached the 270 vote minimum to beat President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania was called for Biden by the Associated Press at around 11:30 a.m. EST, and the response immediately after was swift.

"I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," Biden tweeted shorty after his win was confirmed. "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Cheers and car horns honking were heard throughout the streets of America's major metropolitan cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia — which was crucial in clinching the Biden win. Some even busted out bubbly beverages outside.

At least hundreds have gathered outside of the White House in Washington, D.C., holding up Biden campaign signs.

On Twitter, people shared reactions live on the street — while many others recorded from the comfort of their own homes, where the din of celebration could be heard far outside.

See more reactions throughout the nation below.

New York City

Champagne is flowing pic.twitter.com/FwPVKZPXWl — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) November 7, 2020

New York is gonna celebrate tonight! pic.twitter.com/QggKxGdh7I — Puckett For Hire (@MLGPuckett) November 7, 2020

🎤Tens of thousands of people flood the streets



There are screams and church bells ringing...🎤



Joe Biden won. Kamala Harris, A WOMAN OF COLOR, is our VP. What’s his name is OUT.



Gonna live in these emotions for a while. Then we get to work.



But today, we effing CELEBRATE. pic.twitter.com/oyrIHxB1Fn















— Gillian Pensavalle (@GillianWithaG) November 7, 2020

Washington, D.C.

Spontaneous celebration breaking out in DC — President-elect Biden has done it! pic.twitter.com/uWccvqkmHd — John Bryson (@Bryson_United) November 7, 2020

Outside the White House right now. pic.twitter.com/COPJn3CjNt — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) November 7, 2020

Los Angeles

Los Angeles currently pic.twitter.com/C4BW7XWPUM — Max Gerberg (@mmgerberg) November 7, 2020

Philadelphia

PHILLY RIGHT NOW. 💙💙💙 horns for biden!!!! pic.twitter.com/3IAWqaBhFQ — 𝚕𝚒𝚢𝚊𝚑 (@justyumdrew) November 7, 2020

not my dad facetiming me to show me my mom leading a celebration on the streets of philadelphia with a pot and a wooden spoon.... pic.twitter.com/M33RHJNLdm — Maddie Soufleris (@MaddieSoufleris) November 7, 2020

Atlanta

The skies are grey in Midtown Atlanta, but there are a lot of celebrations happening.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/FHbsMANVqD — Christina Hill (@christinahill__) November 7, 2020

Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020

Minneapolis

Cheers in Minneapolis- a friend of mine took this video after Joe Biden projected the winner. People cheer on balconies in downtown Minneapolis (video credit- Nadia Lombardo) #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/N8bYCvtNk2 — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 7, 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election celebrations: People take to the streets following Biden win