‘The people have spoken’: how previous presidential candidates accepted defeat

While a presidential election can be divisive and bitterly fought, a concession speech by the defeated candidate is a way of attempting to soothe divisions and call for unity.

As the world waits for the results of the latest leadership race, the PA news agency looks at how previous presidential contests came to an end.

– George HW Bush in 1992

George HW Bush told his supporters that the “people have spoken” when conceding defeat to Bill Clinton following the 1992 presidential election.

Taking to the stage at a hotel in Houston, Texas, to cheers of “thank you George”, the 41st US president said he had called Mr Clinton to congratulate him.

“Here’s the way we see it and the country should see it – that the people have spoken and we respect the majesty of the democratic system,” Bush Snr told his supporters.

“I just called Governor Clinton over in Little Rock and offered my congratulations. He did run a strong campaign. I wish him well in the White House.

“And I want the country to know that our entire administration will work closely with his team to ensure the smooth transition of power.”

– Hillary Clinton in 2016

When conceding defeat to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton called on supporters to accept the outcome of the election and ensure a smooth and peaceful handover of power.

The former first lady said the election race had revealed that “our nation is more deeply divided than we thought”, but said she hoped that Mr Trump would be “a successful president for all Americans”.

During an address in New York, the Democratic candidate told supporters: “We must accept this result and then look to the future.

“Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

– John McCain in 2008

In a clip that has resurfaced on social media, Republican candidate John McCain said it was his honour to congratulate Barack Obama on his victory in 2008.

Addressing his supporters outside of his election headquarters in Phoneix, Arizona, Mr McCain gestured to the crowd to stop booing for his Democratic challenger.

“In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance,” Mr McCain said.

