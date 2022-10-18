People in work skip meals because of cost-of-living crisis

Gabriella Swerling
·2 min read
A wall covered by bold, black graffiti that points towards a local food bank
People in work are skipping meals, as a survey reveals one in seven people go hungry daily during the cost of living crisis.

The poll of 10,000 adults shows that one in seven people (14 per cent) across the UK are either skipping meals or going without food at certain times. However, across 47 parliamentary constituencies this number rises to one in five, or 20 per cent, and above.

The survey also found that the proportion of people across the UK skipping meals is the same for people in work and people out of work - both at 14 per cent.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) commissioned a poll of 10,495 adults from 26 to 30 September and, following the results, warned that the nation is facing “Victorian levels of poverty”. Frances O’Grady, its general secretary, said: “No one should have to worry about putting food on the table or heating their homes.

“But millions of families are struggling to cover even the basics, and now face huge uncertainty over their energy bills after the Chancellor said support may end in April.

“This polling lays bare Britain’s cost of living emergency.

“Food and energy bills are soaring, but real wages are plummeting. Unless we get pay rising across the economy – and ensure benefits rise in line with inflation - we risk heading towards Victorian levels of poverty.”

Disparities across the UK

The poll found disparities across the UK regarding the proportion of people skipping meals in order to save money.

For example, Birmingham Ladywood has the highest (29 per cent) number of constituents having to skip meals or miss out on food, followed by Dundee West (27 per cent), Glasgow (24 per cent) and Rhondda (24 per cent).

Meanwhile, in the Cities of London and Westminster well over a fifth (23 per cent) of local people are missing out on meals and food.

The results also showed that as well as skipping meals, 44 per cent of Britons are cutting back on food spending, with proportions varying between locations.

In Bootle, Birmingham Ladywood and Liverpool Walton, six in 10 constituents are cutting back on food spending.

However, in wealthier constituencies like Richmond Park and Chelsea and Fulham this still affects three in 10 local residents.

The figures come amid rising energy bills, stagnant wages and the increased cost of living.

The charity, Food Foundation, said that nearly one in five low income families experienced food insecurity in September. This week, it published further research which revealed that four million children live in households that have eaten less or skipped meals in the past month.

