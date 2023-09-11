What PEOPLE Shopping Experts Are Eyeing for Fall from Amazon, Target, Madewell, and More

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Like scented candles, leather boots, and cozy blankets

People / Reese Herrington

PEOPLE Picks is a monthly roundup of products the people behind PEOPLE Shopping actually buy — and love.



The shift from summer to fall is a sensory one: Linen sheets are traded for chunky knit blankets, citrusy perfume is shelved in favor of sandalwood, and icy cold brew is swapped for hot cups of tea (and the occasional pumpkin spice latte).



Transitioning from sticky heat to cozy warmth is top of mind for the PEOPLE Shopping team, who shared what they’re adding to their carts now. In the realm of home goods, we have a pumpkin-colored duvet set, a celeb-used Barefoot Dreams throw, and a fun Halloween pillow from Target that’s $20. Plus, an on-sale Yankee Candle in an autumnal scent that isn’t pumpkin.



There are also some fun fashion picks in the bunch, including two pairs of black leather boots that couldn’t be more different. The first is a pair of heeled, knee-high boots from Dolce Vita, and the other is a pair of Dr. Martens with a thick flatform sole. We also discovered a convertible top at Madewell that gives you two looks for the price of one.

PEOPLE Picks: Fall 2023

Lifetown Cotton Jersey Duvet Set in Burnt Orange

Amazon

$65

Buy on Amazon

“An interior designer I interviewed told me she always switches up her bedding in the fall to maximize the cozy vibes, and this jersey knit burnt orange (read: pumpkin-colored) bedding is the perfect way to do just that. No one talks about jersey knit sheets anymore, but if you're familiar with this super soft fabric, then you know it's a great bedding option when the nights start turning a little cooler. I also plan on adding a chunky throw blanket and some extra pillows to the mix to ensure my space is truly autumn-ready.” — Erin Johnson, senior shopping editor

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Sugared Cinnamon Apple

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

“I love any fall scents, and while pumpkin might reign supreme, there's nothing like the warm and cozy smell of cinnamon wafting through my home to help welcome the cozy season. Once September hits, I stock up on all the cinnamon-infused candles I can find, and this Sugared Cinnamon Apple scent from Yankee Candle is too good to resist. It combines two of my favorite scents — cinnamon and sweet vanilla — in a candle that burns for hours. The 22-ounce option that comes in a glass jar is on sale for just $17 right now, so I might just order two.” — Jennifer Maldonado, senior shopping editor

Madewell Modular Oversized Button-Up Shirt in Mixed Stripe

Madewell

$108

Buy on madewell.com

“This Madewell button-down is ideal for fall, and it is sitting on a tab on my computer while I daydream about buying it. The silhouette is so chic and the subtle beige pattern is versatile enough to work with jeans, work slacks, or even a skirt and boots. It's a bit of a convertible design because the bottom section can detach to change up its appearance if you're feeling a cropped look on any given day. I really love it and will probably have added it to my cart by the end of the day.” — Madison Yauger, shopping writer

Albany Park 84-Inch Kova Sofa and Ottoman

Albany Park

$2197

$1738

Buy on albanypark.com

“I moved into a bigger apartment this summer, which means I can finally get rid of my Ikea loveseat (you know the one) and upgrade to an adult couch this fall. I'm pretty sure I'm going to buy this Kova sofa from Albany Park, whose boxes I see all over my brownstone Brooklyn neighborhood on recycling pickup day. It looks ultra-comfortable, it's available in a bunch of fun colors, and it even comes with a storage ottoman. And, thanks to an anniversary sale, the exact model I'm looking at is $650 less than usual. — Laura Gurfein, editorial director

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Amazon

$147

$112

Buy on Amazon

“I’m in desperate need of a blanket upgrade after recently getting rid of a bunch of old ones. I’ve had my eye on the Barefoot Dreams blankets for years, ever since I saw Chrissy Teigen with one. They look supremely plush and cozy to curl on the couch with, so this may be the year I finally purchase (especially since they’re on sale right now).” — Alex Warner, editor & strategist

Dr. Martens Sinclair Platform Bootie

Nordstrom

$210

Buy on Nordstrom

“When fall rolls around, I enjoy being able to finally wear my leather boots. Nearly three years ago, I was gifted a pair of Doc Martens for my birthday, and I love how comfortable they are. I can wear them for hours with no foot pain and there was no break in time whatsoever. The soles have stayed bouncy, the stitching doesn't fail, and the leather is hard-wearing. I've had my eye on this pair that’s available at Nordstrom for some time now, and I'm going to purchase them for myself this year for my birthday. I'll be able to pretty much wear them with everything in my closet, and I especially like that there's a bit of a heel since I'm on the short side.” — Toni Sutton, commerce writer

Threshold Fierce Cat Applique Velvet Halloween Throw Pillow

Target

$20

Buy on Target

“I'm determined to go all in on Halloween this year and Target always has some of the best decor for the season. This cheeky pillow has a great pop of color and is sure to be a conversation starter when we host our annual trick-or-treating party. I'm going to be sure to order this ASAP so I can enjoy this for at least two months.” — Dwyer Frame, SVP

Dolce Vita Gyra Boots in Black Leather

Dolce Vita

$240

Buy on dolcevita.com

“Ever since I had to let go of my favorite thrifted knee-high boots, I've been on a quest to find a cute, and more importantly, comfortable pair to replace them with. When I came across the Gyra Boots from Dolce Vita, I immediately knew that I'd found my pair — and have had them sitting in my browser ever since, waiting for a day when I feel like splurging. But a good pair of heels is well worth the investment, especially since these are made from recycled materials, have an easy-to-clean outsole, and a reasonable, less than 3-inch heel (and you can grab an even shorter version if you'd like). My fall wardrobe simply won't be complete until these are included.” — Alyssa Brascia, shopping writer



