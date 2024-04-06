People Are Sharing Things They Love About Boomers, And What They're Saying Is Brutal But True
Believe it or not, not everyone has bad things to say about boomers!
Let's take a look at some things people have said on X that they like about them.
1. When they enunciate every syllable in a word.
I love when boomers speak and they say every letter in a word
— ꕥ (@astroanais) February 9, 2024
2. When they call other boomers "Karens."
I like when boomers call other boomers “Karen”
— uncle weevil (@bansheecrab) November 30, 2020
3. Their hatred of ripped jeans.
I love when boomers comment on my ripped jeans. I always say I either fell on the side walk or a I got attacked by wild animals.
— Raina ❣️ (@Rainalove2010) February 3, 2024
4.When they announce they got out of "Facebook jail."
I love when boomers so proudly announce they’re out of Facebook jail.
5.When they can't remember their passwords.
I love when boomers can’t remember their passwords and it’s the “stupid computers” fault 😂
6.Their proficiency in Excel.
i love when boomers dont know how to connect to wifi or do windows updates but you put them on an excel spreadsheet and they turn into fucking computer wizards
7.When they accidentally like pages on Facebook.
I love when boomers on facebook end up liking a page they didnt mean to and ask to "get removed from your list"
8.When they use expressions like "YOLO."
I love when boomers say "yolo- you only live once, right?" Like its some deep & profound message 🤣
9.When they get a lil' snarky.
i love when boomers try to be snarky and be like "this is where you're supposed to say thank you >:)" because i just laugh and hang up
10.When they try to get into a closed store.
I love when boomers stare at a closed store expecting it to magically open because they're looking at it.
11.When they complain about the weather.
I love when boomers complain about the heat waves and say shit like “there’s something going on”Ya, it’s called global warming 🥲
12.When they use emojis.
i love when boomers use emojis literally comedy gold
13.When they call Peter Griffin "The Family Guy."
I love when boomers refer to Peter Griffin as “The Family Guy”
14.When they say use the word "taping" as a verb.
I love when boomers say “taping me” when someone is taking a video of them
15.When they tell people to leave the US.
I love when Boomers try to say things like, “well if you don’t like things in the US then leave”. Like don’t threaten me with a good time.
16.When they text "k."
I love when boomers text ‘k’ because they don’t realize how passive aggressive it sounds
17.When they share something on Facebook and add "Yep."
I love when boomers share a post on Facebook and they find it necessary to add "Yep" to it.
18.When they make a scene about restaurants being busy.
I love when boomers come into a restaurant, see it’s busy, freak out and leave
19.When they order coffee.
I love when boomers go into a coffee and yell PLAIN BLACK COFFE I DONT need any of that frilly stuff. NO FRAPYAY OR ICED PLAIN BLACK HOT COFFEE.
20.When they get oddly and accidentally passive aggressive on Facebook.
I love when Boomers use Facebook. My mom posts my brother's engagement. Another boomer goes "Congrats, are you still working?"
21.When they can't figure out how to use QR codes.
I love when boomers get upset with me at work, and I ruin their day by making them figure out how to use a QR code.
22.When they comment "shared" on Facebook.
I love when boomers comment "shared" on someone's Facebook post. No one cares that you shared it Linda.
23.When they get mad about silly little things.
I love when boomers are like “this is outrageous we need to preserve history!!” When the monopoly hat piece gets changed to a iPhone piece.
24. When they use tons of ellipses and exclamation points.
i like when boomers begin a sentence like this..... then they top it with the exclamation points like they just hit you with the biggest surprise ever!!!
— 🍓 trex! || vtuber @ VGEN (@arealpup) February 21, 2021
25. When they warn others about scam phonecalls.
I like when boomers share scam call PSAs because they’re coming from a good place and they’re basically using community to help each other out since clearly somebody is still falling for these things
— Emly (@cannedgod) June 14, 2023
26. When they change their profile pictures to a photo of their spouse.
I think it’s cute when boomers change their prof pic’s to just a photo of their spouse
— Mikey “Demon King” Marinara (@NeonFurnace) June 29, 2022
27. When they look awkward in hip restaurants.
I love when boomers go to "hip" restaurants and look awkward
— Katie Toney (@katietoney) July 23, 2022
28. When they say "ANNND GO!"
I love when boomers on Facebook will ask for some shit on there and typeANNND GO! Like it’s a race
— domfost (@domfost) August 24, 2022
29. When they use text to speech.
I love when boomers use speech to text to respond to messages but they end up yelling because the other people talking drowns them out.
— Justin (@justpaninihead) March 21, 2023
30. When they say they need to "YouTube" something.
I love when boomers say they need to “youtube” something
— cathy (@crazycathlady) July 6, 2023
31. The amount of times they post on Facebook.
I love when boomers say gen-z spends too much time on the internet but then they have 7 thousand Facebook posts.
— FelixGIZheun (@JustMeElijah2) August 31, 2023
32. When they use the term "asking for a friend."
I love when boomers use the phrase “asking for a friend”. It was marginally funny for like a week several years ago. Now it’s just a waste of characters 😂
— jake the steak (@jacobljaffe) December 23, 2023
33. When they brag about high interest rates.
I love when boomers are like "you think house prices are bad now try double digit interest rates in the 90s"
— phil 🇵🇸 (@Superchair14) March 14, 2024
34. When they call "Chipotle" "Chipol-te."
i like when boomers call it “chipol-te”
— *･ﾟ✧keegs✧･ﾟ* (@tequighley) January 3, 2020
35. And lastly, when they lick their fingers before touching money.
I like when boomers lick their fingers before touching money
— sleep close death (@SLEEPCLOSEDEATH) November 14, 2019