Advertisement

People Are Sharing Things They Love About Boomers, And What They're Saying Is Brutal But True

BuzzFeed
·7 min read

Believe it or not, not everyone has bad things to say about boomers!

Two people, likely a couple, look worried while looking at a laptop, sitting in a home setting
Nenad Cavoski / Getty Images

Let's take a look at some things people have said on X that they like about them.

Two elderly individuals smiling, one pointing at a laptop screen, seated on a sofa indoors
Lucigerma / Getty Images

1. When they enunciate every syllable in a word.

Twitter: @astroanais

2. When they call other boomers "Karens."

Twitter: @bansheecrab

3. Their hatred of ripped jeans.

Twitter: @Rainalove2010

4.When they announce they got out of "Facebook jail."

A smiling older woman with headphones using a laptop, holding a mug, seated on a sofa
Lucigerma / Getty Images

5.When they can't remember their passwords.

6.Their proficiency in Excel.

7.When they accidentally like pages on Facebook.

8.When they use expressions like "YOLO."

Woman with short hair seated with a laptop, smiling, resting chin on hand, wearing a casual jacket and jeans
Deagreez / Getty Images

9.When they get a lil' snarky.

10.When they try to get into a closed store.

Woman holding a 'Sorry We're Closed' sign, viewed through a glass pane
Elke Meitzel / Getty Images/Image Source

11.When they complain about the weather.

12.When they use emojis.

13.When they call Peter Griffin "The Family Guy."

14.When they say use the word "taping" as a verb.

Two women embracing and smiling for a photo being taken by a third person. They are seated on steps outdoors
Solstock / Getty Images

15.When they tell people to leave the US.

16.When they text "k."

17.When they share something on Facebook and add "Yep."

18.When they make a scene about restaurants being busy.

19.When they order coffee.

Senior couple contemplating pastries at a bakery display
Eleganza / Getty Images

20.When they get oddly and accidentally passive aggressive on Facebook.

21.When they can't figure out how to use QR codes.

22.When they comment "shared" on Facebook.

Woman with short hair smiling at laptop, holding a mug, sitting at a table indoors
Rockaa / Getty Images

23.When they get mad about silly little things.

Healthcare worker in scrubs looks tired, sitting with hands on temples in a living room setting
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

24. When they use tons of ellipses and exclamation points.

Twitter: @arealpup

25. When they warn others about scam phonecalls.

Twitter: @cannedgod

26. When they change their profile pictures to a photo of their spouse.

Twitter: @NeonFurnace

27. When they look awkward in hip restaurants.

Twitter: @katietoney

28. When they say "ANNND GO!"

Twitter: @domfost

Older woman with glasses holding a tablet, wearing an apron, with a reflective, content expression
Recep-bg / Getty Images

29. When they use text to speech.

Twitter: @justpaninihead

30. When they say they need to "YouTube" something.

Twitter: @crazycathlady

Elderly woman using a laptop at a table with a coffee cup, smiling slightly, in casual printed attire
Davidf / Getty Images

31. The amount of times they post on Facebook.

Twitter: @JustMeElijah2

32. When they use the term "asking for a friend."

Twitter: @jacobljaffe

33. When they brag about high interest rates.

Twitter: @Superchair14

34. When they call "Chipotle" "Chipol-te."

Twitter: @tequighley

35. And lastly, when they lick their fingers before touching money.

Twitter: @SLEEPCLOSEDEATH

Man in a patterned shirt smiling and pointing to a fan of cash in his hand
Ajijchan / Getty Images