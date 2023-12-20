People Are Sharing Things That Have Become So Expensive That They're Not Worth Buying Anymore, And This Is Too Relatable

I'm sure I don't need to tell you that life has gotten EXPENSIVE. It seems like every time I leave the house, $100 evaporates from my wallet.

Well, Reddit user u/Ayydeeez recently posed the question, "What has become so expensive that it’s not worth buying anymore?" Over 20,000 people chimed in with all-too-relatable answers. Here are some of the top-voted responses:

1."Fast food. It’s literally cheaper to go to my local burger joint and get a burger than it is to go to Wendy’s, and the burger is outrageously better. Plus, they have beer."

—u/westerosi_wolfhunter

"I’m learning to cook again. Fast food and premade food are too expensive."

—u/LahngJahn69420

2."Just getting a drink at a bar."

—u/Cbrt74088

"I paid $8 for a Michelob Ultra in freaking Iowa. No."

—u/cc_bcc

3."Secondhand clothing stores. Some of the things in there I can buy for same price — if not less — brand new!"

—u/tanser

"And the clothes that are donated these days are such poor quality. I miss getting three pairs of wool trousers from the '60s for $5. Now, the polyester, elastic waist Forever 21 pants are $15!"

—u/Accomplished_Basil29

"It’s only going to get worse as people donate more and more disposable fast fashion clothing from Shein, etc."

—u/viktor72

4."Delivered food with Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, etc. Who even uses them?"

—u/foodie_geek

"Used it a bunch during COVID and somewhat beforehand. Now, I almost never use it. I'm not gonna pay $50 for $10 worth of food. I only use places that have their own delivery, like Domino's and local shops."

—u/bravadomizzou

"It makes no sense to pay extra on each item + taxes + service charges + tips to the drivers. Eff that, I'd rather go pick up the food myself."

—u/Few_Run03

5."I'm only just coming to terms with this but potato chips."

—u/HadiyaZam

"I remember when the extra super cheap bag was 89 cents. Now, they're $2, and the premium chips are, like, $6 or $7. It's outrageous."

—u/throwaway123456372

6."Concert tickets. It’s gotten to be over $100 to sit on the grass. In August. In Houston."

—u/Elren99

"A HUGE EFF YOU TO TICKETMASTER!"

—u/Musicftw89

7."Lyfts/Ubers aren’t nearly the deal they used to be."

—u/AceArtBox

8."Candy bars. 69 cents? I'll grab one from time to time as a full-grown adult. $2.69? LOL, what? That's like, actual money. For a candy bar? How are they still in business?"

—u/BBC_ONLINE

"And don't forget how they seem to run in front of a shrink-ray as well."

—u/zachary_alan

9."All the streaming services are too much these days."

—u/runtoaforest

"My husband and I only keep a service until we finish the show, so we only pay for one at a time. Miss me with this monthly subscription BS."

—u/lady_guard

10."Restaurants. We recently went out to eat for the first time in a year and spent $100 for two, and it wasn’t very good. Felt guilty spending almost a day's pay on one meal."

—u/allykat19

11."Fabric. When my daughter was little, I sewed clothes for her myself. Now, fabric is so expensive that it's just cheaper to buy the clothes already made."

—u/Wise_Woman_Once_Said

12."Acrylic nails. I miss having them, but OMG."

—u/UrkelGru_

"I really miss getting my nails and toes done. Never anything fancy, and it’s one of the few experiences I really can’t recreate at home. But damn, it was upwards of $100 plus tip for a dip manicure and regular pedicure. Might be one thing for a spa, but for my local strip mall? While I love them, I just can’t anymore."

—u/judyhashopps

13."Movies at the theater. That ship has sailed for my family. Nowadays, major movies are at home within a few months, even faster if they don't light up the box office. I chose to invest in an awesome home theater, and I have zero regrets."

—u/Mr402TheSouthSioux

14."Starbucks. A medium soy latte costs $7 now."

—u/Milkweedhugger

"It’s wild how expensive it has become. I remember thinking it was expensive when it was $4 per latte, then it slowly crept up in price. Almost $8 for a drink now."

—u/DingoPuzzleheaded768

15."Disneyland tickets."

—u/ahu747us

"For real, it’s so unaffordable to go now. I don’t think I’d even have a good time if I went because I’d be worried about how much I’m spending."

—u/Aether13

16."Anything that is pre-sliced/portioned/cut. It's, like, $8 for cut-up cantaloupe where I live! I can get three cantaloupes and just cut them up in five minutes for the same price. Anything done for convenience is out in our house!"

—u/lab0607

17.And finally, "Houses. Rates are much higher, but the market hasn't come to terms with prices coming down to match it. So, it's all in a kind of crappy limbo."

—u/JohanGrimm

"I had the money in 2017 and passed on buying because I was moving to a city (used to live in a small town), and I didn't know what my budget would even look like. So I rented to see if I could afford a house a year or two later. I haven't had the money since. Houses have more than tripled in price since moving here, and my salary hasn't come close to even doubling. The only places I can afford a house are in places I really don't want to live."

—u/ChairmanLaParka

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.