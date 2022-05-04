People Are Sharing Their Own Heartstopper Moments And We're In Pieces

Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

It’s high in the Netflix charts and working its way into our hearts. And if you’re not watching, you might be in the minority right now.

Yep, Heartstopper is the latest coming-of-age TV drama to have grabbed our collective attention, with a cast of (mostly) newcomers charting the ups and downs of queer teenage love, and great support from the likes of Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry. Oh, and a stonking soundtrack that has all in the feels.

Charlie and Nick’s story – when skinny queer boy meets straight rugby lad at school, could friendship turn to something more? – has viewers reflecting on the heartstopping moments in their own lives.

From the ones you had as teens to the ones you wish you’d had, and those you’re still dreaming of in the future, we can’t get enough of these tweets.

People are getting all kinds of nostalgic

This was my HeartStopper, more than 25 years ago, and I still remember his kisses @nicolasbecerrap 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 ; separated now, but unstoppable once; not one regret, only good memories at least for me pic.twitter.com/GRRRz6S64e — Lillith'sFirstSon 😈😈😈(you can call me Felicia) (@eme_erre_G) May 1, 2022

Gah! Just completed Heartstopper.



The tissues bought for a cold have been reassigned.



Lots of emotions throughout but especially the incredibly tender coming out scenes with his mom which mirrored my own and brought those moments flooding back to me. — Adam Lines (@AdamCLines) April 28, 2022

Just watched #Heartstopper for the second time and it brings back so many memories of my childhood!

Be proud of who you are! ❤️ — Samuel (@HelloItsSamuel) May 1, 2022

There are happy endings we’re 100% here for

This was my Heartstopper. She still is. pic.twitter.com/Eh3LH67vgn — Caroline Saramowicz (@cazzaay) April 29, 2022

SO THE SAME CLASSMATE WHO I SAID WAS REALLY PRETTY YESTERDAY DREW A SMILEY FACE ON MY HAND W THEIR EYELINER IN SCIENCE YALL IM HAVING MY HEARTSTOPPER MAIN CHARACTER MOMENT!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HOAusk2TxG — corn syrup 🌽❤⚢∞ heartstopper era (@corn_xyrup) April 27, 2022

Some guy I met last night did this to me out of nowhere wtf I’ve had my heartstopper moment lmao pic.twitter.com/iErmmOzWj2 — Kim ✖️ (@TPWKimm) April 30, 2022

The show is already having real-time impact

The best thing just happened to me, i don’t think we talk about the impact of heartstopper on the older generations, my mum (aged 49) is currently watching it and decided to come out as bi to me, im Im fully sobbing she is the most amazing person and I’m so proud of her☹️🥰 — Cj🍂 | well, her dog died? (@charlieaftrdark) May 1, 2022

thinking about how heartstopper gave me the confidence to try to get my own hi! hi! moment with the boy i like and now i keep running into him and seeing him everywhere and it really is like the hi! hi! montage and how did neither of them combust i get so flustered every time 🫠 — zoe 🪴 | #1 nick nelson defender (@calumstopper) May 4, 2022

young royals and heartstopper taught me how to accept myself and to know that i don't nessesarely have to decide about my sexuality. these series and the actors showed me that no matter who i love, i am the same person as i was and that i should be myself all the time <3 — tündi🍂 (@fairyedvinnn) April 26, 2022

But it’s bringing up bittersweet thoughts, too

the way i wish i had my own heartstopper moments but i’m too scared to fall in love with a girl cus what if my family cuts me off 🥰 i’m a coward this sucks atp it’s either i come out and lose my family or i don’t and still have them and tbh idw to lose them :) — dicks out for satan || ash (taylor’s version) (@sighlavi) April 30, 2022

about to finish another school year without my own heartstopper moment yesss 😔 — chuu 🍂 read pinned !! (@willvyu) May 1, 2022

watching every minute of heartstopper is so bittersweet like when is my quirky sweet little queer moment gonna happen im pic.twitter.com/wd5dNl3Cwb — snell ! (@uystersows) April 27, 2022

Some people got their heartstopper moments vicariously

This was my Heartstopper. pic.twitter.com/UGqMAaR1f7 — Laura Kay (@lauraelizakay) April 28, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/9Pb4IFXPBn — pam (@pamatlas) May 2, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/PSFvPNwSpR — cass (@jachaeIa) May 3, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/LSOuEiXOx0 — mix (@loves7ck) May 3, 2022

This was my heartstopper (?) pic.twitter.com/R3S78MD60m — Da Chávez 💖💜💙Ella/Elle/She/They (@duhnia) May 2, 2022

Some write their own

I didn’t have a Heartstopper moment growing up, so I made my own.. https://t.co/aUMAaXRi4H — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) April 29, 2022

And there’s those who still holding out hope

Am i gonna get my own “Heartstopper” moment? pic.twitter.com/s6FJ9v6yqr — Luqqyyyyyy (@luqqssssss) May 3, 2022

all i want in life is to have my own heartstopper moment with someone. — arya 🍂 | heartstopper era (@traitorspov) May 2, 2022

Because we all want that falling leaves moment, huh?

manifesting my own heartstopper moment <3 pic.twitter.com/1Oqdc3uq56 — bee (@_alfbee) May 1, 2022

