People Are Seeing 'Drastic Changes' in a Week With This Wrinkle-Smoothing Eye Cream

While slathering on a face moisturizer daily is beneficial, the delicate skin around the eyes needs its own special attention. Not only is it the first area to display signs of aging, but those that experience dark circles and puffiness may need a little extra boost, such as a targeted eye cream. Luckily, plenty of shoppers have already vetted one top-notch formula that they claim provided drastic improvements after just one week of use.

It's none other than the Youth to the People Superfood Hydrate + Firm Peptide Eye Cream, a skin-smoothing treatment that "delivers an army of restorative vitamins" to aging, dull skin. The 100 percent vegan formula contains a blend of superfoods—such as kale, spinach, green tea, and alfalfa, alongside vitamin C, aloe vera, and sunflower seed oil—that soothe inflammation and irritation while tightening, firming, and filling out fine lines and wrinkles. The eye cream also doubles as the perfect primer for concealer, since it "makes makeup stick and not 'crawl' into wrinkles and fine lines."

Even anti-aging skincare skeptics have gotten hooked on the eye cream after noticing their eyes looked "more plump and filled" in just a matter of uses. One reviewer said after consistent applications, others began to ask if they had "gotten a facelift." Even more impressive, in addition to the time-reversing effects, many have seen just as worthy results on dark circles; "I am a night shift nurse and started suffering with dark circles and bags under my eyes," wrote one reviewer. "This eye cream is a dream product. It worked wonders on my eyes. I have been using [this] for over a year. It's a small container but you [can] make a little go a long way. Now, even though I'm exhausted, I don't have to look like I am."

Another reviewer raved about the paraben-, phthalate-, and dimethicone-free ingredient list: "The texture of this eye cream is unique; it has a whipped-like texture, but a little bit of the product melts easily into the skin," they shared. "I love the inclusion of hyaluronic acid to really plump the overall appearance of the under eye, helping it to look smoother and allow for concealer to apply evenly. I appreciate the peptides as well to help prevent and soften any signs of aging. I love to use this both AM and PM for best results!"

Snag the "holy grail" Youth to the People Superfood Hydrate + Firm Peptide Eye Cream for $35 per recyclable glass jar for $35 on the brands website.