People Are Saying Sam's Club's New Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A's

In the ongoing fast food wars, Chick-fil-A and Popeye's continue to compete for chicken sandwich glory. If you're in the former camp, today is your lucky day. Sam's Club has introduced a new item to its store brand "Southern Style" line-up. People are freaking out online, because they say the new Member's Mark Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwiches taste EXACTLY like Chick-fil-A.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken breast filets can be found in the freezer section of your local Sam's Club in 4.5-pound boxes, which hold 10 individually-wrapped patties. According to our friends at Chew Boom, each filet is "breaded with a Southern Style dill pickle-flavored batter with a kick of cayenne added for a savory, mildly spicy flavor."

If the reviews are any indication, these beauties could possibly be even better than the real thing. "RUN! Don't walk to your @samsclub and buy these!" Instagrammer @frankieluckett wrote. "I honestly think it's better than Chick-fil-A. I give them a 10/10! Blown away at how good these are."

The sandwiches also come in an original flavor, which earned similar feedback over at Hip2Save. "This is going to sound crazy, but I thought the Sam's Club sandwich tasted exactly like Chick-fil-A!" reviewer Stetson said. "It's spot on! I'm telling you, put it inside a Chick-fil-A wrapper, and no one will even know the difference."

You'll also save big on either box, both of which reportedly retail for $15.98. Thankfully, Hip2Save did the math for us, and it would cost you more than $35 at Chick-fil-A.

