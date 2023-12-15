People Revealed Stories Of Their Bosses Having Sex With Employees, And They're Veryyyyy Juicy

Recently Reddit user u/justheretosnoop13 asked the community: "What are some subtle signs that your married boss might be secretly involved with a coworker?"

Well, people didn't hold anything back and revealed some truly juicy stories of bosses having romantic situationships with their employees.

So, here are some married bosses who cheated on their spouses with their employees:

Warning: Some stories include topics of sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.

1."A woman was hired at my job as a secretary. After two months of working there, my coworkers and I noticed she began going to lunch with our married boss. It started off as once or twice a week, and over time became every single day for sometimes two to four hours. They would also just leave work early and not come back. From there, it was obvious that he was cheating on his wife. It became even more obvious when his wife started showing up to the office because she suspected something was going on. I quit that job, but I later found out that my boss got fired for having the affair when his wife had a 'meltdown' at the office and tried to fight the secretary. The secretary didn't get fired, but one day my old boss stormed the office and told her to quit the job and leave with him. She never showed up to the job again after that."

—u/Such_Management_2411

2."I knew a guy who had five babies with five different women where we worked. Most of them were secretaries and not always his own secretaries. The stuff that went on it that place was wild."

—u/stirred-and-shaken

3."My old CFO exclusively hired women in their twenties, and only went to happy hour when it was 'his turn' (our C-level execs rotated on going and buying the first round). He dropped hints about being in an 'open relationship.' When it was 'his turn,' his whole team was there, and if they weren't, he took only them to a different spot and paid for everything himself. I've never seen a CFO share the same dinner and even fork with an employee before. It ended when me and a dozen other employees were pulled into the CEO's office where several lawyers were waiting to interview us. From what I heard, his severance clause was voided and they clawed back his equity grants (it was a private company, so he couldn't have sold them)."

—u/Wloak

4."I once worked somewhere where the married general manager (based in my office) was having an affair with a young female employee from customer service (based in an office in another city). I only found out because while visiting that office, a hot fellow twentysomething invited me back to her apartment after a work event (I wasn't her supervisor, had nothing to do with her or her work/department — we were both junior level). We were getting hot and heavy on the couch when suddenly her housemate enters the apartment with the general manager from my office right behind her. They were clearly drunk and frisky and all he said was, 'Oh, shit. I'll have to explain this later.' Then he simply disappeared into the bedroom with the girl from customer service and had some very loud sex."

"It was extra awkward because I sat right outside the office of the general manager, and had to see him every day after this. And I'd been to his home for Christmas parties and met his wife and kids several times.

He never said a word to me about it.

The woman I hooked up with told me that her housemate and the general had been hooking up for over two years."

—u/BendyFriendy

5."She was working partially from home and coming to the office a day or two per week, and he was working in another location. And guess who was waiting for her at the subway station when she was there? She initially was sleeping at some family place when coming to the office (literally her mother-in-law's apartment), but at some point needed a hotel. Expense reports came with 2 state taxes. I was sitting against a wall at a board meeting right behind him, and I saw lingerie pics from her coming in with a text saying something like, 'Sorry I couldn't make it to our location yesterday — had to bury [my husband's] father. I'll be there tonight — here's an appetizer.' She was hired as a junior without degree jurist, and 10 years later was general counsel."

—u/bestaflex

6."My boss and coworker would walk into the office literally like one minute apart. Then she spent most of the day in his office with the door closed. She used to walk out the main door to use the bathroom, and he used to go out the back door. The front of the office was glass, so you’d see them round the corner to the bathrooms. They were single-use bathrooms and pretty large, too, so they could do whatever they wanted. 20 minutes later they’d come back together. I don’t think he cared about the rumors, but she was engaged with kids, so I think she tried to hide it 😂."

—u/KeyApricot224

7."We once got a request from a middle manager for a lock on his office door. He said it was for protection of 'sensitive info' in his office, but we all heard the gossip about him getting caught on the desk doing something nasty to a female coworker. Boss man said to install the lock anyway — just make sure it only locks from the outside."

—u/notyourvader

8."When I walked into the filing room and witnessed she (married to someone else) was on her knees getting down to business on him (also married to someone else). It was at that moment I thought that there's a 'small' possibility that something might be going on between them."

—u/TigerMyth

9."Two of my bosses attempted to have an affair with me — TWO. They singled me out, treated me differently, spent copious amounts of time talking to me, and visited my desk more often than other employees'. One is the president of the company, but the general manager just got fired last week because he 'attempted to bang me.' Oh, and they also kept me around longer when I had to go to their offices."

—u/yuickyuick

10."My boss was in a relationship with a guy named Mark. She always gave him paid leave, they often went to 'business dinners' and 'conveniently' went to the same gym. I had 11 years experience working for that company, and he had two. Guess who got promoted?"

—u/Glittering-Coconut71

11."I actually caught my boss having an affair. They tried very hard to hide it — I never saw them in the same room or sit next to each other, but I caught them kissing. They were both married and he was a self-described 'family man.' He was a fucking asshole, and I hope his wife found out."

—u/Blueeyesindisguise

12."CEO requested housekeeping and access to corporate long-term housing a few times every month (even though he lives 15 minutes away from the office). My IT buddy was installing a new WiFi unit there when it was supposed to be unoccupied. The CEO and one of the female execs walked in on him to 'inspect' the unit."

—u/Accomplished_Ad6571

13."This actually happened at my work. My cubicle was in the same aisle as the director's admin. It started with just some rumors because people saw them together often at lunch. He'd go off to a conference in Vegas or Boston, and she'd take vacation at the same time. He eventually got fired for expense account issues. She ended up pregnant, stayed on for a few weeks afterward, but then was also let go. She was really nice, and I felt quite badly for her."

—u/frank-sarno

14."I worked with this one manager at a restaurant who was newly married, and his wife was pregnant and almost due. He decided to have sex with whichever coworker was interested in him in the bathroom at work when the restaurant was closed. There was no telling how many were involved and I don't know how long it was going on for — I just worked there. Anyway, he offed himself in the office one night. But signs I saw prior to that event were mainly that he flirted with literally every female employee, and the ones who were intimate with him made it very obvious."

—u/Puzzleheaded-Toe-760

15.And finally: "I had a boss who was married and had invited all of us to her massive vow renewal. It was shortly after she hired an assistant manager, and it quickly became clear that they were having an affair. He was 10 years younger than her, had a fiancée, and two kids (one of them under a year old). They started running errands together for the company and taking a ridiculous amount of time to do it (like four hours for a quick grocery shop). There was some weird flirty energy when they were around each other. I noticed her talk a lot of shit about his fiancée, which was a red flag. They eventually got caught because we went on a staff bar crawl and one of the staff came back to their car to find them making out. Turns out she had a burner phone just to message him, they used COMPANY MONEY to rent motel rooms to fuck in, and were fucking around on the clock — the whole nine."

"After I sent an anonymous message to the fiancée saying to keep an eye out on them, she gave him the ultimatum to quit his job or move out. He moved out and ended up moving in with my boss AND HER HUSBAND.

I heard rumors of her sneaking downstairs to fuck around with him while her husband slept in their bed. I always wondered if it was a throuple situation, but I don't think it was.

Eventually she divorced the husband and kicked him out of the home they built and permanently moved her side-piece in.

They ended up getting married a few years ago — it was the wildest work drama I ever watched unfold. The kicker was about a year after all this went down, my boss's ex-husband hit me up asking if I wanted to get drinks."

—u/curiawesome69

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here .

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.