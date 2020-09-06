People reported injured in stabbings in Birmingham: UK police

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a "major incident" after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center," West Midlands Police said in a statement. "A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious."







