‘People really need to know’: can we trust beauty products to be safe?

Adrian Horton
·7 min read

Ayesha Malik’s hair was once so lush – glossy, with ringlets worthy of a Disney movie – that she had to prove on YouTube that she didn’t wear a wig or use a curling iron. At the time, Malik was a devotee of DevaCurl, a line of products designed specifically for curly hair, something she had found hard to come by in her home town of Anchorage, Alaska. Malik first promoted DevaCurl as a fan – she credited the company with transforming her relationship to her hair – and then as an influencer. But by January 2019, nearly six years into use of DevaCurl products, something was off. Her hair appeared brittle and fried. The ringlets straightened out. Her scalp itched terribly, and she started losing handfuls of hair in the shower. She developed consistent tinnitus and anxiety, struggled with memory loss and delayed speech, and withdrew from her work on social media.

Related: Harmful chemicals found in toys and canned food at US discount stores

Though she had received several concerned DMs from followers experiencing similar hair damage, it wasn’t until she joined a Facebook group later that summer that she admitted the culprit could be her beloved hair products. The group, Hair Damage & Hair Loss from DevaCurl – You’re not CRAZY or ALONE, started by Orlando-based hair stylist Stephanie Mero, had 3,000 members at the time who all experienced similar damage they attributed to DevaCurl. (The group now has close to 60,000 members.) Malik read the posts and cried in recognition and horror, though “it still took me a few months to process, because I was still in denial”, she told the Guardian. She felt as though she’d been in a long-term relationship with the brand. “The betrayal is just so hard to fathom,” she said. “Why would you harm me? You’re supposed to be the complete opposite of that.”

Malik’s experience with DevaCurl is one cautionary tale in Not So Pretty, a new HBO Max documentary series from investigative film-makers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, known for sexual assault docs On the Record and Allen v Farrow, on toxic chemicals in the beauty industry and the lax regulation, lack of oversight and corporate lobbying which allows for routine US consumer exposure to dangerous substances. The series, narrated by the actor Keke Palmer, consists of four succinct yet sprawling half-hour episodes on different aspects of the multibillion-dollar beauty industry.

The hair episode includes Malik, Mero and others with hair damage they believe is associated with DevaCurl, as well as a survey of the Eurocentric beauty standards and discrimination that has fueled marketing of dangerous hair relaxers to black women for decades. Nails explores the serious health risks faced by salon employees, who are predominantly immigrants and people of color. Skincare investigates products and plastic packaging with PFAS compounds, AKA “forever chemicals”, linked to cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, decreased immunity, hormone disruption and other health problems. Makeup covers similar concerns in cosmetics, with a special focus on evidence that Johnson & Johnson knew its talc-based baby powder contained asbestos as far back as the mid-1970s (the company, facing thousands of lawsuits, withdrew the product in North America in 2020).

There’s a common theme across all four: the personal care products we consume, often without thought and under the assumption that there’s some regulatory friction before something is on store shelves, are not nearly as safe as you think they are. (This goes for more than just cosmetics — the Guardian’s series Toxic America has found harmful chemicals in everything from food to children’s toys to pizza boxes to tap water.) “So many of the things we put on our bodies, we don’t even think to ask about, or even think it’s our place to question,” Ziering said. “It’s just so part of our culture, just to buy stuff.”

Personal care products – daily shampoo and conditioners, nail polish, moisturizers, perfumes, etc – have particularly lax regulation in the US. While the EU has banned or restricted more than 1,300 chemicals in cosmetics alone, the US has outlawed just 11 toxic ingredients. There are currently no legal requirements for cosmetic manufacturers to test their products before selling them to consumers. If consumers are harmed, there’s little the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory body supposedly protecting consumers, can do; the enfeebled agency can merely request a company issue a voluntary recall.

“Pretty much every other chemical in every other industry has some sort of oversight, and in cosmetics, there’s almost none,” Dick said. “We were shocked to see that something that was so common, so ubiquitous, that everybody uses, there was almost no regulation. And what that means is that consumers have to be aware.”

Related: US cosmetics are full of chemicals banned by Europe – why?

It’s alleged that Malik’s hair and health were damaged by ingredients in DevaCurl products which released formaldehyde, a known human carcinogen banned in EU-sold cosmetics but still found in hair relaxers and nail polish. (The company has maintained that their products are safe and that hair loss and other damage can be attributed to other factors. According to a statement given to the film-makers: “we have not seen a single medical record, laboratory test, or diagnosis from a doctor or scientific professional to support the claims made in this TV program.”) The film-makers found that the FDA received more than 1,500 reports of damage by DevaCurl, from hair loss to migraines to ulcers, but the agency could not issue a recall. The company has since reformulated their products.

Though the FDA requires cosmetics to have an “ingredient declaration”, toxic chemicals can still lurk in commonly used products. Fragrance formulations, for example, are considered a “trade secret” and thus protected from disclosure to regulators or manufacturers, meaning that the 4,000 chemicals currently used to scent products in the US – some of which cause irritation, endocrine disruption, or are linked to cancer – never make it to the label. A 2019 study by industrial chemist Ladan Khandel on gel nail polish, conducted when she was a master’s student in environmental health at University of California, Berkeley, found dangerous ingredients not disclosed on the safety data sheets required by California law.

Such chemicals included formaldehyde, benzene, toluene and methyl methacrylate, “which are all pretty toxic and would definitely need to be disclosed if they were in the original formulation of the product”, said Khandel, who appears in the second episode and runs a Instagram account dedicated to the toxicology of beauty. “People really need to know what they’re being exposed to, and the safety data sheets need to show it,” she added. “It should be on the manufacturers to prove their products are safe before it goes to market.”

Ziering, too, puts the onus on companies to ensure their products are safe, something not found in the final two episodes, which explore decades of allegations against Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil-produced chemicals in beauty products and packaging, and lobbying efforts to weaken consumer protection. “We are a nation of multinational corporations that parades as a democracy,” said Ziering. “We’re suffering from the lack of ethical leadership at the head of these corporations, and the lack of an ideology that implores that they have ethical imperatives.”

Related: Why smelling good could come with a cost to health

“It is not in [companies’] interests, in most cases, to dive in and fix the problem,” Dick added. “Usually the solution is to ignore it and hope it goes away.”

That appeared to be DevaCurl’s strategy, but the damage has not gone away for Malik. Though her hair health has improved, she still struggles with tinnitus, anxiety and scalp irritation. The damage led her to “completely detox my life because I don’t trust any American brand no matter what it is”, she said.

Not So Pretty ends each episode with a didactic section along these lines: the dos and don’ts of each sector, from apps which research ingredients on your household products to an endorsement of the Safer Beauty Bill package, a series of proposed laws to ban certain chemicals in cosmetics, including PFAS, phthalates and formaldehyde, and require more ingredient transparency.

But for now, the onus remains primarily on the consumer. “You have power as a consumer,” said Ziering. “We are not powerless, and where you put your money is where companies will follow your lead. They have to. So purchase wisely, and purchase thoughtfully.”

  • Not So Pretty is now available on HBO Max with a UK date to be announced

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a