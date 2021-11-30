PEOPLE Readers Can't Stop Buying This Popular Holiday Yankee Candle — and It's Just $12 Right Now

candle

While pricier items like robot vacuums and Apple AirPods are always some of the most memorable deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's one affordable item that PEOPLE readers couldn't stop buying this weekend: the Balsam and Cedar Yankee Candle.

One of the most-sold products from our Thanksgiving deals article, the Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Candle is discounted even more for Cyber Monday. It normally costs $28, but it's marked down to $12 right now (just make sure to apply the clickable coupon to get the full discount). The best-selling holiday candle — this scent alone has more than 16,000 five-star ratings — features notes of balsam, cedar, vanilla, sandalwood, and citrus, and shoppers say it reminds them of their childhood Christmases.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Candle, $12 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

"The scent of this candle allowed me to have the fresh scent of a Christmas tree without the work and cleanup," wrote one customer. "The candle was so satisfying, I purchased another a week later for the back of the house."

Yankee Candle's large jars are 22 ounces, so they burn for at least 110 hours, according to the brand. To make your candle last even longer, don't forget to trim the wick before each time you light it. This will help the candle burn properly and prevent the jar from turning black from soot.

Besides Balsam and Cedar, there are plenty of other festive scents from Yankee Candle on sale right now. There's Christmas Cookie, a candle with notes of nutmeg and sugar, for 55 percent off right now.

"I don't normally spend more than a few dollars on candles but I can totally justify this Yankee Candle purchase because the smell is so comforting," wrote a reviewer who added, "The scent is strong enough to make my boyfriend believe I was baking cookies."

Another popular option is Sparkling Cinnamon, a scent that one reviewer describes as "warm and comforting." After the discount, the cinnamon-scented candle comes out to just $14.

Below, browse more deals on Yankee Candle's popular holiday scents before Cyber Monday 2021 ends tonight.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle, $14 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Large Jar Candle, $14 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Large Jar Candle, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Aromatic Orange & Evergreen Large Jar Candle, $23.48 (orig. $28.21); amazon.com

