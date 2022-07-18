PEOPLE Puzzler Will Return for Season 3!

Calling all game show lovers: PEOPLE Puzzler is returning for season 3 this August!

The pop culture crossword game is returning to its home on the Game Show Network for another season with Daytime Emmy-nominated host Leah Remini.

The show, based on the crosswords seen in every issue of PEOPLE, features three contestants who put their knowledge on all things pop culture to the test.

The person with the most points after three rounds moves on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they have a chance at a cash prize.

PEOPLE Puzzler Leah Remini

Game Show Network Leah Remini hosts PEOPLE Puzzler

Remini, 52, has previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she first decided to join the series.

"I was literally like, 'Yes,'" the King of Queens actress said of her reaction when first asked to hop on board as host.

"[I was] dealing with the aftermath of producing and hosting my A&E documentary series on Scientology, on top of it being a very dark time in our country. So when something like this comes along, I feel like it's a blessing. I just love connecting with people," she said.

People Puzzler hosted by Leah Remini

PEOPLE Puzzler

Remini's love for the show seemed to go both ways, as the actress received a 2022 Daytime Emmy nod for outstanding game show host.

Remini tweeted following the nomination announcement that being nominated, "especially in this esteemed company, means so much to me. Hosting People Puzzler never feels like work. I feel so grateful!"

Remini was up against gameshow giants like Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady and Steve Harvey who ultimately took home the prize for Family Feud.

Season 3 of PEOPLE Puzzler will premiere on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET and will air weeknights at 6 p.m. ET.