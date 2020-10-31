For the people, by the people: Revisiting Andhra's glorious library movement, and its largely disappearing remnants

In this series, The Telugu Archive founder Sai Priya Kodidala traces Telugu socio-political history through literature and art. Read more from the series here.

***

In the 1940s, Subbarao Hotel in Hyderabad's Gowliguda invited its customers with a unique price board. It read "Chai - ana, Dosa - ana, Pustakam - ana". One could pick any book, priced at one ana (6 paise), to accompany a hot sip of Irani Chai. Far away, in the picturesque waterways of the Krishna river, boats carried books for passengers becoming floating libraries during one hour rides. Youth carried Granthalaya Yatras, taking mobile libraries from one village to another. In the absence of an existing library network, the Andhra library movement introduced books in any and every public space available " even hotels, boats and under trees. Elite and common people came together with a single aim, in poet Chilakamarti Lakshmi Narasimham's words, "like air, water and sunlight, knowledge should be free and accessible to one and all".

The birth of the library movement was a culmination of multiple cultural and political shifts in the early 20th century. In Madras, Telugus were fighting for a separate Andhra state from the Madras Presidency. In the neighbouring Hyderabad State, unrest against the Nizam's rule was growing. The Vande Mataram movement strengthened public resolve for self-rule. Across regions, Telugu as a linguistic identity and its assertion was taking shape. Gidugu Ramamurthy was advocating for vyavaharika bhasha, spoken Telugu unshackled from the influence of classical Sanskrit in usage till then. These shifts placed the importance of a literate and empowered public at their centre. It took a natural turn towards a literary movement, to print and to propagate ideas, set up public libraries and thereby spread the joy of reading and the purpose of thinking.

Initially, the efforts were scattered and few. In 1886, a school teacher in Vizag set up the first library in Andhra. In 1901, Sri Krishnadevaraya Grandhalayam was set up in Hyderabad. By 1905, there were barely 20 libraries in the region. These sporadic events were given impetus through a series of conferences bringing together people from Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana regions. Educationists, leaders, researchers and businessmen such as Iyyanki Venkata Ramanayya, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Suravaram Pratap Reddy. Consequently, Andhra Pradesh Library Association was established in 1914. Andhra Jana Sangham was formed in 1921 by Madapati Hanumantha Rao and Burgula Ramakrishna (who later became Chief Minister of the Hyderabad State) to bring a social and cultural consciousness among the people.

If India were to achieve freedom, they believed, knowledge must be within the reach of every person. But how effective can any library movement prove to be when the public has historically lacked access to basic literacy and education, let alone comprehensible books in Telugu? This changed two things for the movement. One, it was important to bring out literature in Telugu that is lucid and understandable. Two, efforts must be made towards adult education. Book publication became part of the freedom movement. Publishing enterprises such as Vignana Chandrika Mandali and Ana Granthalamala came up to fill the gap.

These publications, however, became a threat to the governments. Gadicherla Sarvottama Rao, a leader in the library movement and editor of a weekly Swarajya, was convicted of sedition for his articles by the British Government. In the Hyderabad state, the Nizam government introduced 'Gasti Nishan 53' in 1929 making conducting library activities difficult. Few public libraries were set up in Secunderabad where the Nizam had no jurisdiction including the Sri Krishnadevaraya Andhra Bhasha Grandalayam in Sultan Bazar (Residency Bazar). Lacking any support by governments, the establishment of libraries was initially taken up by individual private citizens. But they truly became public libraries when people took ownership by collecting funds for their upkeep at the village level, during festivals, funerals, or the sale of new harvest or cattle. Unlike in other regions, the library movement in the Telugu regions was one for the people and by the people.

