People are panicking over one detail in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

After what feels like decades of waiting, we finally got a bit more info about the upcoming Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, we got our very first trailer for the long-awaited film, and after losing it over how good it looks fans all started discussing the same moment from the trailer, and it's safe to say they're panicked.

In case you're not up to date Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) aka Spider-Man whose identity was exposed at the end of the previous film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, Parker seeks to restore his secret identity with the help of Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), inadvertently breaking open the multiverse and allowing past villains to return.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

While we've all been eagerly awaiting the release of the film for the film itself, we're also all absolutely desperate to see off-screen couple Zendaya and Tom Holland starring alongside each other as on-screen couple, Peter Parker and MJ.

Which is why this particular moment in the trailer had fans up in arms. The very dramatic scene shows MJ falling from a building with Spider-Man desperately tries to save her. Quickly fans began to draw comparisons between this scene and the one in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man, in which Emma Stone's character Gwen Stacey falls from a high building to her death.

i am actually sick to my stomach if they pull an emma stone idk what I’m gonna do pic.twitter.com/2MXnS0fHtJ — chacha (@enbyjakewyler) November 17, 2021

no because first i had to watch emma stone not be saved and now it’s the same thing with zendaya pic.twitter.com/j6118JlUNm — Holly 🏁 (@lentaholly) November 17, 2021

Andrew and Emma stone watching the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer's falling scene: pic.twitter.com/IOvdQQPzgK — Sundaram (@S_Verma_5) November 17, 2021

The parallels are pretty uncanny... and for a lot of fans it was all just *slightly* too much. Although, others quickly tried to work out a possible positive outcome, while others pointed out that Peter Parker seems to have a problem with losing his girlfriends from great heights...

Story continues

Ok but hear me out hear me out hear me out:



What if...Emma Stone swooped in as Spider-Gwen and saved her? 🥲#SpiderMan #spidermannowayhome pic.twitter.com/xMe86sbs2i — Sarah Spectre (@SarahSpectre) November 17, 2021

in every universe peter parker’s type is women who are prone to falling from tremendous heights pic.twitter.com/yh0R1Kbhha — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) November 17, 2021

Maybe he should stick to ground floors from now on?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is being released in cinemas on 17 December. You can enjoy all films and TV series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

SIGN UP TO DISNEY+



You Might Also Like