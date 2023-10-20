People Are Only Just Realising Who The Very Famous Voice Is In This Fat Boy Slim Song

Fatboy Slim’s party anthem Right Here, Right Now is undeniably a seminal classic that stands strong even among the DJ’s extensive back catalogue of bangers

The song, which was a chart topper in the UK, became even more established through its use in a famous Adidas advert, and samples from the James Gang song Ashes, the Rain & I and Antonin Dvorak’s Humoresque.

But the real star of the show is the third addition to the sample trio – and people are only just figuring out who’s behind it.

The song’s titular phrase, Right Here, Right Now, is a direct audio cut from the 1995 science fiction film Strange Days, which stars none other than Angela Bassett.

The sample is from the line where Angela throws the film’s anti-hero, Ralph Fiennes, up against a wall and says: “This is your life, right here, right now.”

If you don’t believe us, take a listen to the two clips below:

Fans of both Fatboy Slim and the film have been expressing their wonder on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It still blows my mind that the vocal sample in Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now is actually Angela Bassett’s dialogue in Strange Days,” one wrote.

Another added: “Amazing piece of movie trivia there (that I had no idea about)” and a third posted: “It’s legitimately bone tingling when I hear a sample in the wild that’s been ingrained in my brain. Especially so when not expecting it and when I never knew where the sample came from, like when I watched Strange Days a few months ago.”

Much to my dismay, I've discovered that Angela Bassett has never performed Right Here, Right Now live w Fatboy Slim. pic.twitter.com/sBokvZOdmZ — Sam Cleal (@sam_cleal) September 7, 2021

tbf to Norm no matter how cheesy his tracks are, he's on the greats when it comes to digging out a sample https://t.co/Dv1oiqNuQ8 — 💀 (@IanMcQuaid) October 20, 2023

The revelation has also sparked a resurgence of love for Strange Days, too, with one user calling it “one of the most slept on and entirely ignored films in history.”

I maintain that this is the most underrated film of the entire 90s — Filmshake - The ‘90s Movies Podcast (@90smoviespod) October 19, 2023

she's so good in Strange Days it's crazy — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) October 19, 2023

That's wild! I saw that movie and I didn't even realize it. That was a really really good movie that is definitely underappreciated. I feel like it might have a better reception if it came out now. It feels even more relevant than it did then. — David Mueller (@analog_dave) October 20, 2023

Strange Days is available to stream now on Prime Video.

