People are all obsessed with the same thing about Netflix's The Weekend Away

Photo credit: Netflix

If there's one thing Netflix does well - and there are a few - it's thrillers. From Ozark and Inventing Anna to One of Us is Lying, the streamer knows exactly how to get us immediately hooked on a show. Which is why we were so excited about Netflix's latest murder mystery film, The Weekend Away, starring Leighton Meester. Well, now that the film has debuted, a lot of people are talking about it, and many of them are making the exact same comment.

In case you haven't seen it, the film stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester alongside Christina Wolfe as best friends Beth and Kate. When Kate goes missing during the girl's weekend mini break to Croatia, Beth is forced to try and work out what happened to her friend, all with a hazy memory, suspicion from local police and in a country where she doesn't speak the language. In short, it's drama.

Photo credit: Ivan Šardi/Netflix

Aside from the stunning setting (mini break anyone?), Meester's effortlessly stylish holiday looks and the hot cab driver, there's one thing fans all noticed about the new film.

For starters, people were pretty vocal about how much they still love Leighton Meester 15 years after Gossip Girl landed on screens, but mostly people were raving about finding a series with so many unexpected plot twists.

Just finished watching “The Weekend Away” on Netflix. Oh god it is so GOOD. So many plot twists. 12/10 would definitely watch again. — 🌻ᴅᴇɴɪᴄᴇ (@de3ev) March 7, 2022

The weekend away on Netflix was so damn good, it had you guessing til the end, but the actually ending was such a twist. — lori lorena 🦋🐰🐝 (@choicewenbebes) March 7, 2022

The Weekend Away on Netflix is 10/10. Plot twist after plot twist. 😫 — Jess (@jessicaaaaleon) March 6, 2022

The Weekend Away on Netflix was good, mad plot twists — BLONDIEEEEEEE (@Aimer_Madii) March 6, 2022

I mean, it is pretty rare when a thriller keeps you guessing right till the end. Uhh, Netflix, any chance of a sequel?

