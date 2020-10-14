People Are Obsessed With This Rubber Chicken Purse On Amazon

From Good Housekeeping

Did I think that I would be writing about a rubber chicken purse when I woke up this morning? No, no I did not. And yet, here I am. Little did I know that people absolutely love this funny farm animal bag on Amazon.

The hen bag is a light yellow color with a yellow beak, red wattle and comb, black eyes, and red handles. The entire thing has feather detail, so it legit looks like you decided to carry around an actual chicken.

The rubber chicken purse has nearly 1,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. See? I told people are obsessed. You can get it on Amazon Prime for $27.15.

“I bought this hilarious birthday gift for my mom who’s a fan of collecting chickens, roosters, and everything that’s country-related,” one person wrote. “When she opened the present, she had a huge smile on her face and everyone around her was laughing.”

Just in case you aren’t convinced that the chicken purse love is real, someone made an Instagram account dedicated it. Another person got a tattoo of the chicken purse. No, I am not kidding. So if you get one for yourself, just know that you’ll be joining one fun community!









