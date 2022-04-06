People are obsessed with one thing about Netflix's The Bubble

Photo credit: Laura Radford/Netflix

Netflix's brand new comedy The Bubble - and frankly the only pandemic comedy we're willing to consider - landed on the streamer at the beginning of this month and already its got viewers talking. From the cameos to the comedy people are pretty into it, and there's one thing in particular about the film that fans are obsessing over.

Following a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble trying to film a movie. Thanks to the close quarters, the eccentric personalities and the raging influenza spreading round the outside world, the cast and crew end up facing one disaster after another.

Clearly, it's exactly the kind of guilty pleasure comedy we all need right now (and always really) and with a pretty stellar cast and a big budget set, we knew we were going to love it long before it was released.

But since the film landed on Netflix there's one specific thing about it that viewers are pretty obsessed with, and we get it.

The cast is ridiculous; we're talking Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key and Daisy Ridley, plus cameos from James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch, but it's Pedro Pascal that has Twitter losing it.

Sure, we all saw him in Game of Thrones and Narcos but fans are loving seeing him in a comedy role, and one that's so outrageous too. His character, Dieter Bravo is a veteran actor grappling with sex and drug addiction while trapped inside a hotel with the rest of the cast and it's safe to say that people are loving his take on the whole thing.

pedro pascal and james mcavoy stans watching #TheBubble pic.twitter.com/dsbD0DgTCE — elsa (@stolenbyfrozen) April 4, 2022

i have seen #TheBubble and my crush on Pedro Pascal just continues to grow pic.twitter.com/yxHEpnLKak — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) April 3, 2022

Just finished watching #TheBubble on Netflix and 😂😂 I mean, wow. Like, I don’t know how to fully explain what I watched but it was so bad but so good and @PedroPascal1 just continues to be the best part of everything he’s in. — Kathy Petras (@Kathy_Petras) April 2, 2022

The Bubble is available to watch on Netflix now.

