People Are Obsessed With These Amazon Leggings, And They’re Under $13

Trends might come and go, but a great pair of leggings will never go out of style. (I mean, did all of us spend the past year and a half in leggings, or was that just me?) If you want to add a fresh pair to your ever-growing rotation, Amazon's just secretly dropped the price of their number one bestselling high-waisted leggings from Satina ($12,74, Amazon) by 36 percent.

With over 70,000 five-star reviews, a 4.3/5 rating, and the highly coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge, there's a solid chance you already have a pair of these in your stash, and if you don't, consider this your sign to change that. Made with a buttery "peach skin" fabric, these leggings are so soft, they'll feel like a second skin when you're lounging or sleeping in them. Plus, thanks to the high-waist construction, the leggings are designed to stay put as you lunge, squat, or complete a round of burpees.

Another thing to love about these leggings are their versatility. This high-waisted style comes in two different lengths (full-leg and capri) and 25(!) color options, all available with plus-size options to hug your curves. So, whether you're looking for an essential black pair, an eye-catching set of capris, or all of the above, you're bound to find an option that suits your style, activewear, and loungewear needs.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have some leggings to buy *adds one of everything to cart*.

