Delhi HC Asks Centre For Report on Oxygen Concentrators in Customs
A Delhi High Court bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli is hearing the case on the oxygen crisis shortage in the national capital. This comes as the national capital faces a dire shortage of oxygen, as major hospitals put out SOS calls after losing patients to supply not reaching them on time.
The Delhi High Court notified the Centre to inform the court of the status of oxygen concentrators that have been imported and are pending customs clearance as of 12 pm on Monday, 3 May.
On Oxygen Concentrators
The court was responding to a matter raised by Senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal of over 100s of concentrators not clearing customs.
“Customs be put on war footing (with respect to release of oxygen concentrators). Max Hospital has 3,000 concentrators lying in customs,” said Venugopal.
He noted, as per LiveLaw, that they can be first distributed to the hospitals, following which due diligence to ensure no black marketing occurs can be carried out.
The court observed, “People should not lose their lives for this. That there are resources but they are pending clearance.”
The Centre’s advocate, Amit Mahajan, responded that a joint secretary nodal officer has been appointed who will clear the customs of concentrators on priority. As on 30 April, Centre has cleared 40,000 oxygen concentrators.
On Army’s Involvement
Vashisht submitted to the court that the armed forces should be brought in, since they have tankers and the training to execute everything.
“We are only looking at a solution. Citizens of India are dying because of lack of coordination,” said advocate Vashisht.
The court replied that this matter has been raised in the past, and the state government has been directed to take action.
It records submissions with respect to a letter to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, which requests the help of Indian Army to set up hospitals with oxygen and ICU beds.
The court observed that the Supreme Court has not dealt with bed requirements, and dearth of hospitals, and has ruled as far as oxygen supply is concerned.
“Supreme Court has not dealt with requirement of more beds. SC has considered and dealt with oxygen regarding oxygen and State Cooperation, not regarding hospital beds etc,” said Justice Sanghi.
He further observed "You can't tell us Supreme Court has passed the order... SC will deal with it. We are all duty bound."
The court took note of Venugopal’s suggestion that communication be sent to station masters to expedite action in Delhi.
On Retired Doctors Tele-Consulting
The court observed on roping in retired doctors for running helplines, “It could be done parallelly by Centre and State. Centre can give option of consultation in regional languages."
Venugopal submitted ICMR guidelines on different types of treatment for patients, and submitted that there are doctors in US, UK who are tele-consulting for moderate cases that don’t require hospitalisation, which could be effective. He pressed for retired doctors to man tele-consultation calls.
He also submitted that the Delhi government is to get back on freeing up ambulances and using DTC buses to ferry the deceased, as well as making additional space for crematoriums.
As the national capital’s medical infrastructure has been crumbling in light of the surge in COVID cases, hundreds in the national capital are battling a shortage of oxygen that is critical in saving the lives of both COVID and non-COVID patients.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench)
