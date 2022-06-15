People are not happy with the trailer for Netflix's Persuasion adaptation

Photo credit: Netflix

When Netflix revealed that it was planning an adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding we were pretty much all already sold. It was right after the second season of Bridgerton had come to an end and we were exclusively interested in period drama. Well, the tides have slightly shifted and following the release of the first Persuasion trailer the project is facing backlash.

Netflix's adaptation of the Jane Austen classic was touted as sticking close to the original novel with an added "modern, witty approach" to the story. So far, so good. However, late last night the streamer released the first full length trailer and was met with a pretty full-on backlash to the whole thing.

The first thing to know is that this backlash is nuanced. People seem to have a lot of issues with the film, from the accents to the writing credits, but a lot of them boil down to the 'fleabag-ification' of the story. Essentially, in the trailer it's clear that Johnson's character Anne Elliot breaks the fourth wall, talking to the camera about the goings on between her and the other characters.

For many fans of the original work, and other previous adaptation this felt like too much of a departure from the Persuasion they know and love.

love dakota but the accent- and did they just... FLEABAGED persuasion? pic.twitter.com/YDa17PCXu8 — .aline.alone.alien. (@blurredalines) June 14, 2022

What in fresh hell is this?! Did the creators even bother to read the book before making this "adaptation"? The characters may have the same names but based on the trailer this movie is not Jane Austen's Persuasion! — Meta (@Meta137) June 14, 2022

Not to be a pedant but I'm pretty sure no one in 1813 or whenever used the expression "exes." — Meredith Blake (@MeredithBlake) June 14, 2022

Dakota Johnson looks so out of place like she knows what 5G is https://t.co/xAMHHkEgKs — ♥︎ (@fruitcarts) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, others were pretty entertained by the moment where they credited Jane Austen in a kind of... odd way.

love billing famous (very dead) authors like this.



Shakespeare 'from the author who brought you Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night' https://t.co/rO6d19oQir pic.twitter.com/Owm4vePE2p — natalie tran (@natalietran) June 15, 2022

Okay, but I really did laugh at this point in the Persuasion trailer. Ever heard of her? pic.twitter.com/7jFAQuUS3t — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 14, 2022

However, others pointed out that while the whole thing is obviously up for discussion - it's entertainment after all - there's a reason why Netflix adapted the story and didn't just re-release an older version, it was always going to be a newer spin, and as with any remake, artistic license always gets a look in.





