People names Paul Rudd 2021's 'Sexiest Man Alive.' Stephen Colbert made him earn it.

Paul Rudd was crowned "Sexiest Man Alive" Tuesday night by People magazine — or rather, he was literally crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive by The Late Show's Stephen Colbert. But before Rudd could take over sexy duties from 2020 laureate Michael B. Jordan, Colbert put him through some humbling tests.

Colbert poked at one of Rudd's most famous physical attributes — an uncanny ability to not age — when he gave him his sexy physical. "Age?" he asked. "52," Rudd said. "Sense of humor, very sexy," Colbert deadpanned. He gave Rudd the dog show treatment and subjected him to a humiliating photo shoot, but it turns out humility was the secret ingredient.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'" Rudd told People for the cover story. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me." Modesty aside, "I'm going to lean into it hard," he added. "I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

The first person Rudd told about his new title was his wife, Julie Yaeger, who was "stupefied" by the news, he said. "After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right,'" Rudd added. "And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

