The People’s Market adding new Charlotte location soon — nearly a year after reopening

A popular spot for dining in or picking up food on the go is opening another location in Charlotte.

The People’s Market will be expanding to South End soon.

The People’s Market was originally located in Dilworth, but closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. It reopened last August in the Elizabeth neighborhood, and owner Cory Duran said he vowed to expand to other neighborhoods around town.

Now, less than a year later, it’s happening.

“I just want to be where the people are,” Duran told CharlotteFive when reopening the Elizabeth location.

Coming to The Station at LoSo, the new 5,000-square-foot market will serve a variety of scratch-made food available all day, including breakfast, artisan sandwiches and wraps, pizza, salads, smash burgers, pastries and vegan bites, along with a full bar with craft beer, cocktails and more.

We want to be a gathering spot for all people to eat, work and play,” Duran said. “I believe this location will deliver on that notion, and getting to us will be easy by car, light rail or bike. We’re excited to be part of the growing LoSo hub in the vibrant neighborhood of South End.”

With direct access to The Rail Trail and Scaleybark light rail station and on-site parking, the new location in Station 4 will be in an easily accessible spot for guests, too.

The People’s Market will be open seven days a week with live music on weekends.

An opening date hasn’t been announced, but Duran anticipates the new location will be opening sometime during spring next year.

Location: Station 4, 3600 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 1609 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Menu

Cuisine: American, breakfast, deli

Instagram: @thepeoplesmarketelizabeth