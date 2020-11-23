People love this under-$25 best-selling black turtleneck on Amazon: 'Feels expensive'
Now that the cooler seasons are here, you’ve likely started adding cold staples into your wardrobe. If you’re already set on your winter coat and fall boots but haven’t found a dependable and stylish black turtleneck, there is one option that could be a perfect fit — literally.
The Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck is not only a best seller on Amazon, but it also has over 4,700 ratings. One five-star reviewer explained that it “feels expensive,” while another wrote, “this is consistently the most-worn shirt in my closet.”
Shop: Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck, $20.99+
Available in sizes extra small to extra large, this top is made of 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex, designed for comfortability and sleekness. And for those who love to layer, it’s a great option to have in your collection. From wearing underneath parkas to complementing it with a pullover sweater, this turtleneck is a super versatile mix-and-match piece.
With over 4,100 positive reviews, it’s clear that many shoppers highly approve of this hidden gem.
One shopper wrote, “I had no idea how much I’d love this. I wanted to try a simple mock-neck top to wear under ponchos and sweaters for winter. This one is so flattering, not see-through and makes me feel, dare I say, sexy in it?”
While it can be tricky to find a black turtleneck that isn’t sheer, it seems that this one doesn’t have that common problem. But note that it may not be as thick or warm as other options.
“This is a great quality and a comfortable shirt. It’s not super thick, but is not see-through at all. It has a lot of stretch to it,” mentioned one five-star reviewer.
Black turtlenecks can make any outfit look classy and sophisticated. If you’re in need of a top-rated, budget-friendly and reliable option, this Amazon gem could be a total game-changer.
