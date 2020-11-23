People love this under-$25 best-selling black turtleneck on Amazon: 'Feels expensive'

Danelle Sandoval
·2 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that the cooler seasons are here, you’ve likely started adding cold staples into your wardrobe. If you’re already set on your winter coat and fall boots but haven’t found a dependable and stylish black turtleneck, there is one option that could be a perfect fit — literally.

The Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck is not only a best seller on Amazon, but it also has over 4,700 ratings. One five-star reviewer explained that it “feels expensive,” while another wrote, “this is consistently the most-worn shirt in my closet.”

Shop: Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck, $20.99+

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, this top is made of 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex, designed for comfortability and sleekness. And for those who love to layer, it’s a great option to have in your collection. From wearing underneath parkas to complementing it with a pullover sweater, this turtleneck is a super versatile mix-and-match piece.

With over 4,100 positive reviews, it’s clear that many shoppers highly approve of this hidden gem.

One shopper wrote, “I had no idea how much I’d love this. I wanted to try a simple mock-neck top to wear under ponchos and sweaters for winter. This one is so flattering, not see-through and makes me feel, dare I say, sexy in it?”

While it can be tricky to find a black turtleneck that isn’t sheer, it seems that this one doesn’t have that common problem. But note that it may not be as thick or warm as other options.

“This is a great quality and a comfortable shirt. It’s not super thick, but is not see-through at all. It has a lot of stretch to it,” mentioned one five-star reviewer.

Black turtlenecks can make any outfit look classy and sophisticated. If you’re in need of a top-rated, budget-friendly and reliable option, this Amazon gem could be a total game-changer.

If you enjoyed this article, check out why thousands of Amazon shoppers love this ‘high quality’ $40 purse set.

More from In The Know:

A mother’s gift to her son has TikTok users ‘crying’

The Echo Flex brings Alexa to any room — and it’s just $13 right now

7 stress-relieving gifts to help boost your mental health this season

9 thoughtful gifts for Dad that aren’t socks

The post People love this under-$25 best-selling black turtleneck on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs again, avoids sweep against game Raiders

    The Chiefs survived a season sweep by the Raiders to remain within a game of the AFC-leading Steelers.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Report: Marc Gasol signs with Lakers

    Marc Gasol agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

  • Adam Thielen, CeeDee Lamb post dueling catch-of-the-year candidates in Minnesota

    Who did it better?

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complicities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Taysom Hill's first start had his head coach dunking on Twitter. Here's how he can lock up the Saints' QB job long-term

    Sean Payton couldn't resist retweeting a former Falcon who doubted his decision to start Hill. But it's going to get a lot tougher for the Saints' signal-caller the next couple games.

  • Tua Tagovailoa benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Dolphins' loss to Broncos; will remain starter

    Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.

  • Serge Ibaka pens heartfelt goodbye to Raptors fans after joining Clippers

    Ibaka will always hold a special place for the Raptors and the City of Toronto.

  • The FitTrack smart scale is like having a digital workout partner and you can save up to 70% off during their Black Friday sale

    These are of course supplementary products to a balanced diet and regular fitness schedule.

  • Aberration? Illegitimate? Refreshing? Struggles of soccer's powers pose questions about this COVID season

    Something is undeniably different, and how you feel about it might depend on how well your team is negotiating it.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • NFL odds: After Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes is now the overwhelming NFL MVP favorite

    Patrick Mahomes has a huge lead in the MVP race after Sunday.

  • NCAAW 10 players to watch: UConn's 'Paige Kardashian', cancer-free Tiana Mangakahia lead pack

    These players are poised to lead their teams to a Final Four.

  • 2020 NASCAR team reviews: Roush Fenway Racing

    Neither Chris Buescher or Ryan Newman finished in the top 20 in the standings.

  • Tony Parker on Coach Popovich and the most epic group chat ever

    Tony Parker dishes on the existence of a Spurs' legend group text, Coach Popovich, and more with Zach Schwartz and also in his new book "Tony Parker: Beyond Dreams".&nbsp;

  • Monday Measure: Is this the worst Penn State vs. Michigan game ever?

    Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor marks the first time the two historic programs will meet when both teams have a losing record.