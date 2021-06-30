People Have A Lot Of Feelings About IKEA's Bisexual Sofa

Photo credit: .

IKEA has celebrated Pride month by creating a range of 'love seats'.

The range of slipcovers are inspired by the different flags which represent the different sexual and gender identities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella and has been designed by artists from the community.

As such there is a pansexual flag couch as well as transgender, lesbian, asexual, nonbinary, gender fluid and a design modelled on the progress flag - which as well as the traditional rainbow pride flag, incorporates baby pink, blue and white to represent the transgender community and black and brown stripes (that are designed as a chevron) to represents Black and Brown queer communities.



Photo credit: IKEA

The collection is currently only on display in IKEA Canada stores, and so also includes a sofa inspired by the two-spirit flag which some people from indigenous communities use to describe their sexual and gender identity.

The sofas all have different colours and designs co-ordinating to the flag they are representing. The asexual flag coach has a purple, black, white and grey design, while the progress flag has a bright floral aesthetic.

But, the design which has captured most of the internet's attention is the bisexual flag couch, designed by Charlotte Carbone (who also designed the non-binary and genderfluid flag sofas), which features of the bisexual pride flag: pink, purple and blue. It is also decorated with verses from a poem that the couch's inspiration - Brian Lanigan - wrote about his experiences with bi-erasure.

One of the most eye-catching facets of the couch is the different hands which seem to be engulfing the sofa, leaving some corners of the internet terrified:

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn't real it can't hurt you



the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

IM LOSING MY MIND https://t.co/H3czJjDTbR — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 30, 2021

Ikea’s bisexual loveseat looks like how my sleep paralysis feels pic.twitter.com/YjvXXXjv05 — Axolotl vibes (@neverlandlimbo) June 30, 2021

However the story behind the phrase on the couch on their website is nice to see with a bisexual person expressing their problems with bi erasure in school bc it’s still a big problem — Axolotl vibes (@neverlandlimbo) June 30, 2021

I look forward to bisexual Ikea couch Halloween costumes. — Ongo Gablogian (@WhiskyandButter) June 30, 2021

struggling to work today because I keep thinking about Ikea's "nobody believes you" bisexual couch — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) June 30, 2021

Others were encouraged by both the design and IKEA's entire collection.

Story continues

IM LOSING MY MIND https://t.co/H3czJjDTbR — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 30, 2021

Lanigan also took to Twitter to address any concerns that some had with the messaging on the sofa, explaining the full words of his poem and how they reflected his experiences.

Hey everyone, I’d love to explain the NOBODY BELIEVES YOU love seat! The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoiD9u04Xs — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like