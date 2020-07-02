Professional water-skier Landen Letwin is fearless.

Letwin is a show skier — and though he usually has an audience for his elaborate stunts, you don’t have to attend one of his shows to see him in action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Instagram, Letwin posts photos and videos of himself performing backflips in midair, pulling off unbelievable spins and just cruising. However, nothing may be as impressive as his unique push-ups.

Letwin is somehow able to do the exercise on the surface of Ontario’s Shebandowan Lakes … while waterskiing … with only one foot holding on to the rope handle.

Letwin skids the water with one foot to start off. If the balancing act isn’t disorienting enough, treading the lake creates huge waves of water that splash into his face.

But Letwin is a professional. Once he finds his footing, he planks on the water surface with both of his legs in the air. Letwin then treads with his hands. He does several push-ups while still speeding through the water. Finally, he propels himself upright back onto one foot. It’s a workout just watching him!

Naturally, Instagram users are losing it over Letwin’s “insane” stunt. Doing an ordinary push-up is challenging for most people as it is!

“Time to level up I guess,” one person commented.

“Alright @landenletwin4 the burning question: how much water did you get up your nose and how did that feel?” another joked.

“I’ve never seen anything better on the internet!” a third user said.

If you enjoyed this story, watch these athletes turn their best tricks into optical illusions.

More from In The Know:



This is how jigsaw puzzles get made



This laser projector turns your room into a dreamy galaxy



15 gorgeous Pride makeup looks you can recreate right now



Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

The post People are losing it over this water-skier’s ‘insane’ stunt: ‘I’ve never seen anything better’ appeared first on In The Know.