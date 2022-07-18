People Are Losing It Over Jennifer Lopez's Name Change

She may still be Jenny from the Block, but she's not still Jennifer Lopez.

On Saturday, July 16, the Jennifer formerly known as Jennifer Lopez wed Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. She also filed for a name change, becoming, officially, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck—the same name she used to sign her On the JLo newsletter announcing the occasion.

And Twitter could not handle it.

Apparently, dropping “Lopez” for “Affleck” had always been a part of JLo's plan. When she and Ben were engaged for the first time, back in 2003, Lopez told Pat O'Brien during a Dateline special that she would take Ben's last name.

“I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” she said at the time. The two joked about swapping her “JLo moniker” for “JAff," which doesn't quite have the same ring to it. "You've gotta make sacrifices!" she added

One clever fan suggested a compromise that's a bit more palatable:

It appears that Jennifer Lopez will remain the actor's professional name for now—her Instagram bio remains her maiden name, and her handle is still @jlo.

Others suggested that Ben should've been the one to change his name to “Lopez," or that the two should've adopted hyphenated last names. But according to court documents, Ben's name remains unchanged.

Happy for you, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck!

