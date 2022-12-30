Do people live in Antarctica? Here's a look at population on the icy continent.

Jacob Livesay, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The continent of Antarctica boasts temperatures ranging from 14º to -22º Fahrenheit (-10º to -30º Celsius) year-round, according to National Geographic.

Animals that live on the icy continent have evolved over many generations in order to survive in the frigid temperatures, according to the Australian Antarctic Program. Whales, seals and some penguins, for example, have thick blubber which acts as a body heat insulator, according to the AAP. Orcas and penguins also have circulatory systems adapted to conserve heat, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

But what about people in Antarctica? Does anyone actually live in this ice-covered land?

Do people live in Antarctica?

There are no native Antarcticans and no permanent residents in Antarctica, but scientists do live there temporarily throughout the year. According to Aurora Expeditions, there are over 60 scientific stations across the continent, which are usually more populated in summers than winters.

There can be up to 5,000 scientists and researchers in Antarctica in the summer months, but in the winter there are only about 1,000, according to Aurora Expeditions. National Geographic reports that these scientists are geographers, meteorologists, climatologists, biologists, astronomers and more.

National Geographic says Antarctica is the only continent with no permanent human residents.

Can you visit Antarctica?

Yes, people do visit Antarctica. In the summer months, around 45,000 tourists visit on expedition cruise ships, according to Aurora Expeditions.

Those who guide expeditions and mountaineering excursions also spend months at a time on the island, says Aurora Expeditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do people live in Antarctica? Details of population on icy continent

