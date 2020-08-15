Some people listen to health experts, others ignore them: What it means for America's future with COVID-19

Since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. earlier this year, the virus has sickened more than 5 million Americans, claimed at least 167,000 lives and wrought financial ruin.

Some Americans have been dutifully following the recommendations of public health experts – forgoing touch, cancelling travel, holing up at home with young kids while attempting work. Others have balked at the most basic precautions, refusing to wear masks and continuing to gather in large groups.

Psychology and public health experts say variations in how people respond to public health recommendations can be attributed to differences in how they navigate threats as well as social and cultural factors. These factors may also influence whether people are able to sustain behavior changes for the long haul ahead – exhausted parents, frayed frontline workers, the millions of Americans worn down by isolation.

"It is easy to think that people don’t follow the recommendations because they don’t want to, but there are also systemic and situational issues at play that affect people’s behavior," said Stephen Broomell, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies judgment and decision making under uncertainty. "These can range from problems with communication, comprehension and personal risk assessment."

While many countries have successfully halted the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. on Thursday reported the most COVID-19-related deaths in one day since May. Successfully fighting the pandemic, experts say, requires large-scale cooperation for much longer than anyone anticipated.

"Until we get a vaccine, our only real tools are behavioral. We have to think through the lens of behavioral science. What can we do to nudge and encourage and cajole and motivate people to do the right thing?" said Jay Van Bavel, an associate professor of psychology and neural science at New York University.

"I think many people were hoping we would shut everything down for two weeks ... and then go back to normal. But since we didn't do it well enough originally, we are in this ongoing nightmare."

What health officials are working against

A 2016 study found that changing health-related behavior is neither obvious nor common sense, but rather "requires careful, thoughtful work that leads to a deep understanding of the nature of what motivates people and the pressures that act upon them."

Human behavior is complicated. Telling people what they ought to do to keep themselves and others safe seems basic, but behavior changes don't happen in a vacuum. They occur in the context of the societies in which people live and the groups to which they belong.

In the U.S., health officials are asking people to think about the collective good in a country rooted in individualism. Countries that emphasize the importance of duty and obligation, such as Asian societies, have an easier time motivating people to do what's right over what's desirable.

"If you look at countries that are more collectivistic ... people feel more pressure to go along with what's good for the group," Van Bavel said. "Here we have traditions of individualism, which most of the time are great, but in a context of a pandemic are not so great, and often very dangerous for everybody."

Some people also may want to follow the recommendations but can't. They may live with someone who isn't adhering to CDC guidelines, or they have a job, particularly a low-wage one, where they can't social distance or take paid sick leave. People who are homeless can't shelter in place. Some trauma survivors may have a difficult time wearing masks.

Missed opportunities mean an uphill climb

Experts say what happens in the early days of a crisis can be key to how well people respond to what's being asked of them.

Earlier this year, Trump said “the coronavirus is very much under control." In February he said cases were “going to be down to close to zero.”

