People with large gardens should pay higher bills, says Thames Water boss

Cathryn Ross was formerly chief executive of Ofwat

People with bigger gardens should be forced to pay higher water bills, the boss of Thames Water has said.

On Tuesday, Cathryn Ross, the water company’s co-interim chief executive, suggested that Britain’s failing utilities could be improved by getting those with high incomes to pay more for water than those on lower incomes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following a London Assembly Environment Committee meeting, Ms Ross said to Bloomberg: “We’re looking for proxies for relatively high-income households. One of those proxies might be big gardens, and therefore high levels of water use.”

The suggestion came after her earlier comments in front of the committee that a “progressive charging system for water” might also be considered.

She said: “I think that might unlock the ability for us to put up water bills for those people who can pay while not putting up quite so much for people who can’t.”

Ms Ross was sitting in front of assembly members after taking the top job at the much-criticised water company last month, following the exit of former boss Sarah Bentley after just two years. She is currently co-chief executive with Alastair Cochran, the chief financial officer.

Ms Bentley’s exit came as the heavily indebted utility firm was looking to raise an extra £1 billion. The growing debt has led to questions as to whether Thames Water should be temporarily taken over by the Government until a buyer is found.

However, Thames Water has said it has access to more than £4 billion in cash and credit facilities.

Water bills have risen 350 per cent since water companies were privatised and the bills have become more of an issue during the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking to Bloomberg, she said: “We’ve not been replacing our assets in the way that might have been expected and to be fair, customers haven’t been paying for us to replace our assets in the way that we might have expected.

“I’m afraid it is an unpopular fact, but it is a fact that there is only one source of funding, and the source of funding is ultimately the customer.”

The calls by Ms Ross for bills based on garden size echo similar calls made last year by the Government’s infrastructure advisers, who suggested that those with paved driveways might pay higher water bills.

The report by the National Infrastructure Commission, looking into the problem of flooding, suggested that companies could levy charges based on the area of a property that is paved with a non-permeable surface.

Thames Water has faced heavy criticism over its environmental record after receiving multiple fines in recent years over pollution spillage.

This includes a £3.3 million fine last week for a “reckless” incident in which millions of litres of undiluted sewage were pumped into rivers near Gatwick Airport in 2017.

The assembly also heard from the environmental charity River Action which warned that London could face water rationing “imminently” because of over-abstraction, over-use and wastage through leaking pipes.

James Wallace, the chief executive of River Action, said the chalk streams that provide the capital with drinking water are at risk of drying up and that the situation needs to be treated as an emergency.

In its annual report published this week, Thames Water said it lost 602.2 million litres a day for 2022-23 based on a three-year rolling average, although Cathryn Ross clarified to the Greater London Authority that one-third of this was actually unmeasured consumer use.