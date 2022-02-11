People Say They Can "Instantly Feel Their Skin Tighten" After Applying This Peptide-Packed Serum

Youth To The People Anti-Aging Serum

Like a broken record, I've sung the praises of hyaluronic acid time and time again. If a skincare formula includes the hydrator, chances are infinitely higher that I'll want to try it. Therefore, when one of my favorite skincare brands, Youth to the People, released a serum that contains four types of hyaluronic acid, I knew I had to share.

The brand is no stranger to including hyaluronic acid in its ingredient lists, but the Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum truly amplifies the substance's nourishing benefits by combining it with other skin-plumping heroes. As the product name suggests, the serum contains three kinds of peptides that instantly firm areas experiencing a loss of elasticity, alongside organic cactus stem, a moisture-binding plant extract, which helps the skin barrier stay hydrated for longer periods of time. In addition, the fragrance-free serum is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients that support a healthy, more youthful complexion with every application.

While hyaluronic acid is organically found in the skin, its production does deplete with age. The good news is that anyone can reap the benefits of applying it onto the face regularly, as certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously shared with InStyle. "Since it is a naturally occurring substance, it is well tolerated by all skin types and is non-irritating," she said. "Unlike other topicals, it is readily absorbed into the skin." It enables both dry and aging skin to retain water more effectively, Dr. Mark added, leading to visible changes across areas that appear sunken and wrinkled.

The Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum launched at the end of last year, and it's already garnered plenty of high remarks from reviewers who call it a "savior" for their dry, winter skin. One reviewer said that they "instantly feel their skin tighten" after applying a layer, while another was overjoyed to see it gave their face a "plump and juicy youthful buoyancy."

In addition, one 58-year-old shopper who had been using the serum daily for three weeks saw their skin "regain its suppleness," alongside a "decrease in the fine lines and uneven skin tone that comes with aging skin." Another shopper was "super surprised" by the product's effectiveness, writing that after just two days of use, their skin "looks unrecognizable."

Don't deny your skin the powers of hyaluronic acid. Pick up the soon-to-be bestseller from Youth to the People for $54 — its fans claim it's worth every drop.