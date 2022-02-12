Eight rescued as hipster bar floor collapses in Hackney Wick

(PA)

Revellers were carried out on stretchers as the floor collapsed at a hipster bar in Hackney.

A huge crack was heard by witnesses as the mezzanine floor collapsed on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick.

The “sustainable” bar is named after the amount of time the owners have left on its lease – just two more years – before it is redeveloped.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it sent a number of resources to Roach Road and crews are treating patients at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the LAS at 4.47pm to reports of a partial building collapse at a pub.

We were called at 4:44pm to Roach Road, #HackneyWick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed. We have sent a number of resources to the scene.



Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues.



More info to follow https://t.co/8VVez6H1qr — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) February 12, 2022

A man who was in the venue at the time told the PA news agency: “There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down.

“Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds.”

The man said it was lucky that there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

Firefighters are in attendance at a pub in #HackneyWick where a mezzanine floor has collapsed. Crews are working with colleagues from @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk and have rescued eight people from the building https://t.co/Wogtk7Gfzj pic.twitter.com/UgQnNNCOzK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 12, 2022

He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.

Story continues

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.44pm today to Roach Road, Hackney Wick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed.

“We have sent a number of resources to the scene.

“Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues.”

London Fire Brigade Station Commander Sacha Clement, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters have carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued eight people from inside.

“They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

“We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital.”

A police cordon has been lifted.