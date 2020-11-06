Is People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is People Infrastructure's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that People Infrastructure had AU$21.6m of debt in June 2020, down from AU$34.8m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has AU$31.5m in cash, leading to a AU$9.88m net cash position.

How Healthy Is People Infrastructure's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that People Infrastructure had liabilities of AU$43.3m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$27.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$31.5m in cash and AU$41.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$1.62m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that People Infrastructure's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the AU$294.2m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that People Infrastructure has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that People Infrastructure has boosted its EBIT by 56%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if People Infrastructure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. People Infrastructure may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, People Infrastructure generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

