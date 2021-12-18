People Are Hooked on This French Shampoo That Keeps Color Fresh Until Their Next Salon Appointment

As someone who's been highlighting their hair for over a decade, spotting the first sign of brassiness has become second nature. The unwanted orange hues often appear far before my next salon appointment, therefore I'm always seeking out new ways to increase the lifespan of my expensive dye jobs. My research recently landed me on the Rene Furterer Okara Color Shampoo, a color-retaining formula that's hooked reviewers on its ability to keep hair looking fresh in between professional visits.

The sulfate-free shampoo was made specifically for color-treated hair, and increases the vibrancy of dyed strands while extending their longevity by up to eight weeks with every wash. The formula leans on two key ingredients to get the job done: okara extract, a soybean-based ingredient that closely mimics the keratin protein naturally found in human hair, and hamamelis extract (witch hazel), which latches onto color pigments to resurface and retain their original tone.

Rene Furterer Okara Color Shampoo

According to dozens of shoppers, the gentle shampoo is worth every penny. One person wrote that Rene Furterer's Okara Color line of cleansers, conditioners, and hair masks is the only one they trust to keep their "color alive and vibrant." Beyond revitalizing dye jobs, those with fine hair say the volumizing shampoo doesn't weigh their hair down or leave it feeling oily. Another reviewer noticed their hair was far more "shiny, bouncy, and strong" with consistent use, and their hairdresser even told them they could skip conditioner applications going forward.

"I have been using the Okara color protection shampoo for quite some time now," shared one shopper. "I am in my 50s with fine blonde (grey now) hair, [and] my hair looks better now than ever! I love this brand and use it all — shampoo, conditioner and styling aids — there is nothing better!"

Another shopper proves the formula works on varying color shades: "The Okara color protection shampoo is the only shampoo that actually keeps my dark brown from fading and turning to that awful brass color. [It] leaves my hair soft and shiny too. I use it with the conditioner and my color has no problem lasting between hair appointments."

"This shampoo lives up to its name," said a third. "It truly increases the lifespan of my hair colour, essentially minimising brassiness. And better yet, no animal testing. Merci encore René Furterer."

Pick up the Rene Furterer Okara Color Shampoo to maintain your salon-quality hair and save money in the long run for $30 per bottle.