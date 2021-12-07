People Are Highly A-Moo-Sed By Devin Nunes' Surprise Career Change

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is off to pastures new.

The California Republican on Monday announced his retirement from Congress, following 10 terms, to become CEO of former President Donald Trump’s controversial new tech startup, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Critics were a-moo-sed by the news that the Trump sycophant was jumping into the social media game, given the pending launch of the company’s TRUTH Social network. Many referenced the outgoing congressman’s unsuccessful lawsuits against Twitter over parody accounts including Devin Nunes’ Cow.

“Devin Nunes, CEO & LOL,” tweeted Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Devin Nunes, CEO & LOL https://t.co/UYgnSI8KVT — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 7, 2021

I’m just glad we all lived long enough to finally see Devin Nunes be right about something — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 6, 2021

If Devin Nunes really runs a social network there will be a small army of people committed to creating accounts pretending to be his cow. I can guarantee you that. — Kevin Buist (@KevinBuist) December 6, 2021

Devin Nunes just announced he's leaving Congress to become CEO of Trump's latest doomed media company. Nunes had also fielded offers to become a tree stump, a pot roast and a balloon filled with expired cottage cheese pic.twitter.com/VvTt6N5UbP — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 6, 2021

No one is going to have a Cow about Devin Nunes leaving congress. — Eddie Rodriguez 🇵🇷🌊 (@Eddiiiiiiie_) December 6, 2021

Devin Nunes can't handle being trolled by a fake cow on social media, is leaving congress to run a social media company. Brilliant. — Crash13 (@GenXAndBitter) December 6, 2021

2021 will be remembered as the year a cow ran Devin Nunes out of politics. — Joe ⚓️ (@CPO_JOE) December 6, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...