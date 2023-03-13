People Had The Funniest Responses To Tems' View-Blocking Oscars Dress

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

Last night's Oscars may not have featured anything quite as dramatic as last year's Will Smith slap, but the awards ceremony still served up plenty of talking points from Michelle Yeoh's historic award win and Lady Gaga's surprise appearance, to Rihanna's epic performance – as well as, of course, plenty of brilliant memes.

As ever, last night's action really got the internet's creative juices flowing – and one of its favourite subjects right now seems to be the singer-songwriter Tems and her 'view-blocking dress'. The singer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the song 'Lift Me Up' that she co-wrote with Rihanna, stunned in a billowing white gown by LA-based brand Lever Couture featuring a dramatic sculptural headpiece.

Mike Coppola - Getty Images

The star's look went viral almost immediately, due to its headpiece being so big that it blocked the view of those sitting directly behind, and even extended into the seats next to her.

Twitter, naturally, couldn't get enough of the look. 'Hate to be the brother next to Tems in the Oscar audience. Fighting for his life,' wrote one user, while another captioned an image of Tems in the audience with, 'Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.'

Here are some of the best responses to Tems' outfit that we've seen so far:

Hate to be the brother next to Tems in the Oscar audience. Fighting for his life. pic.twitter.com/CFG2v0eXAm — Eric Hinton (@NBCericlhinton) March 13, 2023

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

POV you’re sitting behind Tems watching the Oscars pic.twitter.com/LriRr8oh5d — spena (@speeeena) March 13, 2023

Tems didn't win any oscars but she's still the conversation topic of the event, a queen. — Snr🧸 (@iamvinicius_snr) March 13, 2023

My sources tell me Larry David is sitting right behind Tems at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/wV2Dbhvsj2 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) March 13, 2023

Nobody



Tems before going for the Oscars: pic.twitter.com/RnO6Wfz88M — Delight 🔥 (@Thereal_Delight) March 13, 2023

Interviewer: “what’s your highlight of tonight’s oscar awards”



The man behind Tems: “I couldn’t see anything, Tems stole the show” pic.twitter.com/79EdZBNmMG — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) March 13, 2023

“So how was last night’s Oscars Awards” ?



The man behind Tems : pic.twitter.com/zcOSD8SCYm — Tugaa ✢ (@Tugaa___) March 13, 2023

If Tems was at the 2022 Oscars, nobody would've seen Will smith slap Chris Rock. pic.twitter.com/P1m7Jej2Bt — HYCE 👻 (@thehyce) March 13, 2023

Tems outfit to the Oscars is view-blocking but why's no one talking about Lady Gaga's outfit? pic.twitter.com/H5j4VQCVfg — French 🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) March 13, 2023

I’m cryinnnnnnn



tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Actually it is an ironic symbol, she is taking up space as a Black woman, whilst the white not only represents a femininity BW have traditionally not had access to but also how whiteness has obscured and obstructed paths of progress, in this essay, https://t.co/18bLPkOfBR — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) March 13, 2023

Tems may not have won the Oscar in the end, but there can be no doubt that she stole the show.

You Might Also Like