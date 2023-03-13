People Had The Funniest Responses To Tems' View-Blocking Oscars Dress

Funny Responses To Tems' View-Blocking DressROBYN BECK - Getty Images

Last night's Oscars may not have featured anything quite as dramatic as last year's Will Smith slap, but the awards ceremony still served up plenty of talking points from Michelle Yeoh's historic award win and Lady Gaga's surprise appearance, to Rihanna's epic performance – as well as, of course, plenty of brilliant memes.

As ever, last night's action really got the internet's creative juices flowing – and one of its favourite subjects right now seems to be the singer-songwriter Tems and her 'view-blocking dress'. The singer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the song 'Lift Me Up' that she co-wrote with Rihanna, stunned in a billowing white gown by LA-based brand Lever Couture featuring a dramatic sculptural headpiece.

Mike Coppola - Getty Images

The star's look went viral almost immediately, due to its headpiece being so big that it blocked the view of those sitting directly behind, and even extended into the seats next to her.

Twitter, naturally, couldn't get enough of the look. 'Hate to be the brother next to Tems in the Oscar audience. Fighting for his life,' wrote one user, while another captioned an image of Tems in the audience with, 'Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.'

Here are some of the best responses to Tems' outfit that we've seen so far:

Tems may not have won the Oscar in the end, but there can be no doubt that she stole the show.

