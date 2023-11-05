People gather to see turbine's slow journey in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways has been monitoring roads to make sure there is no damage from the abnormal load

People have gathered to see an abnormal load, destined for a power station, on the next part of its journey.

The turbine weighs about 330 tonnes and is 11m (36ft) long, meaning some roads in Suffolk have had to be closed for a third Sunday in a row.

It left Claydon at 06:30 GMT and has been moving towards Eye Airfield at a top speed of about 20mph (32km/h).

Suffolk Highways said rolling road closures would be in place until about 12:30 GMT.

The first phase of the operation to move the turbine took place last weekend and it is one of three abnormal loads arriving at Ipswich Docks before being transported by road to the new Progress Power Station site.

Roads affected have included the A140 at the A14 interchange and the A134 Scole roundabout, with traffic diverted through Bury St Edmunds.

The third and final abnormal load is due to be transported on Sunday, 19 November.

Motorists have been advised to follow diversions and reminded that no vehicles are allowed to overtake the load at any point of its journey.

Rolling road closures have been in place on roads across Suffolk

Suffolk Highways has shared pictures and videos during the journeys.

Some showed spectators lining the streets and gathering on overpasses to catch a glimpse.

Paul West, head of highways at Suffolk County Council, said a project of this scale took "huge planning".

He said: "It's a huge effort by both the contractors and the highways staff. It takes huge planning and actually, some of the photographs demonstrate what an incredibly skilful job driving a vehicle of that kind is."

The load has been travelling very slowly during its carefully managed journey

Suffolk Highways has been monitoring roads to make sure there is no damage from the abnormal load

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830