People gather in Belfast to condemn Russian action in Ukraine

David Young, PA
·2 min read

Clerics from both sides of a Belfast community interface came together to urge peace in Ukraine at an anti-war rally in the city.

Colin Duncan, from Shankill Methodist Church, and Fr Martin Magill, from St John’s Parish church on the Falls Road, were among those who addressed the event at Custom House Square on Saturday afternoon.

Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland also gave emotional testimony at the demonstration.

After the event, protesters marched through the city to gather for a vigil outside City Hall.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People take part in a rally from Custom House Square in Belfast towards City Hall (David Young/PA)

Mr Duncan and Fr Magill stood side by side to address the rally.

“We stand together here in unity with the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Duncan.

“What we see happening and unfolding in front of our TV sets I can’t come up with a word for it, there isn’t a strong enough word that I can think of for the horror that’s happening in Ukraine.”

Fr Magill added: “How on earth have we found ourselves in this situation, bearing in mind this world of ours has gone through two world wars, how has this been allowed to happen?”

Kateryna Kozlova, from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, told the crowds of the anxiety trying to reach relatives on the phone.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Kateryna Kozlova (David Young/PA)

“It’s the worst feeling ever when you do not know whether your family is still alive,” she said.

She condemned the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in south-east Ukraine and warned that the world could face nuclear disaster if Nato fails to impose a no-fly zone.

“I don’t understand why Nato doesn’t close the skies, close the skies at least over the nuclear power plant,” she said.

“We are all in danger, all the people here, all the people in Europe, all the people in Asia, so please hear us.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, also addressed the rally.

He urged the Stormont authorities to prepare to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

“More than a million people have now been forced to flee from Ukraine, and they need refuge,” he said.

“Protection for refugees must be offered without fear or favour, without obstacles, without discrimination and without delay.

“The European Union has rightly waived any requirement for visas and other unnecessary paperwork. The Irish government is already accepting arrivals from Ukraine. The Scottish and Welsh governments have started preparations to receive refugees.

“In Northern Ireland we must be ready to play our part too in offering sanctuary.

“The Executive needs to move on this issue urgently. We cannot simply sit and wait for the Home Office to get their act together. Preparations must start now.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zelensky Tells U.S. Politicians “This Might Be The Last Time You See Me Alive”

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned U.S. lawmakers they may not see him alive again as he begged for the U.S.’ continued support of his country in its war against Russia during a Zoom call Saturday.The grim warning, as reported by Politico, marked the starkest and most direct call to action yet between the embattled leader and U.S. legislators. Zelensky also urged the group, which was comprised of more than 300 U.S. senators

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.