People feared dead after crash on motorway, police say

Police fear there have been fatalities after a multi-vehicle crash in which a lorry caught fire on the A1(M) in Durham.

Durham Constabulary said several vehicles including two lorries had collided on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn at 6.20pm on Thursday.

One of the lorries caught fire as a result of the collision.

Update following serious collision on A1(M): The incident happened at 6.20pm on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn. It involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision. Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities. pic.twitter.com/0ntNN7VJiZ — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) July 15, 2021

The force added: “Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities.”

The road has been closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville and is expected to remain shut for several hours while emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service, work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.

Durham Constabulary is urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Witnesses should call the police on 101 quoting incident number 322 of July 15.