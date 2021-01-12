People Credit This Shampoo for Transforming ‘Lifeless Hair’ Into a Shine Magnet
It's mostly useless in the larger scheme of things, but one of my small joys is ID'ing beauty products from just a glimpse of packaging (10,000 hours of sorting through beauty products will do that to you). It especially comes in handy when celebrities and celeb-adjacent beauty pros post photos of the getting-ready process with products peeking through their hands, and that Spidey-sense pays off when it leads to a brand like Alterna.
The Kardashians often turn to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons for the bombshell editorial look he's nailed, and in photos he's frequently pictured painstakingly shaping their glossy, tousled strands with Alterna products in hand. Sometimes they're name-dropped, like the brand's Caviar Dry Oil Mist, which in 2018 Fitzsimons said he was "honestly so obsessed with." Others are only knowable by the lavender chrome of a spray bottle, but following these crumbs lead to beauty finds that are a jackpot for shiny, healthy hair — and currently on sale.
Two kits from Alterna are marked down 35 percent, one focused on imparting volume, and the other on extending your hair color (very necessary in today's world). The volumizing set includes Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, while the color-focused one features Alterna's Anti-Aging Infinite Color Hold Shampoo and Conditioner. Both come with the brand's Replenishing Moisture CC Cream, which Katie Holmes once said "makes such a difference in my hair — I feel like it strengthens it even though I put it through a lot."
Shopper reviews for both sets are resoundingly impressed. For the volumizing duo, one person writes that they've been using the shampoo for 20 years and still love the way it makes their hair feel; others write that they always have a good hair day when they use the line. On the Infinite Color Hold page, people are equally happy, saying that it gives them the "softest hair ever."
Both are worth it for the CC Cream alone, which claims 778 five-star ratings on Amazon in addition to Holmes's endorsement. Shoppers say that it's replaced the myriad other products in their hair routine, turning dry and frizzy hair into "silky, shiny, beautiful hair that always looks great." Others rave that it's "one of the best hair products I've ever used, and it's the only thing that can transform my coarse, thick hair into luscious shiny mermaid hair" without the effort that styling usually requires.
Anything that gives people such transformative results is worth its weight in gold, so you're especially getting a bargain. Both sets normally clock in at $68 for the $115 value, but they're 35 percent off at $44 right now. And If winter's doing a number on your hair, there's one more set consisting of Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, likewise 30 percent on sale.
Here too, the set's 632 five-star ratings are littered with reviews in disbelief over how silky the duo leaves hair, shoppers writing that even coarse, gray hair is left soft and, you guessed it, shiny. "I can't be without it," says one person dealing with normally "lifeless and dry" hair. "Caviar leaves it shiny with no dry ends," she writes, as someone else comments that the shampoo is "magic" for recovering damaged hair.
There's clearly something special in the formula, because Holmes too once cited it for helping her overcome some childhood hair-washing trauma (relatable). Normally priced at $57, on Amazon the duo are 30 percent off at $40. Spending time in the shower is one of the only relaxing things these days, and Alterna just made it even more enjoyable.