'People, children are under the wreckage': Russian airstrike hits maternity hospital

A Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol left 17 people wounded on Wednesday, the latest attack against civilians as the Kremlin continues its assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Russian troops had made a “direct strike” on the maternity hospital, calling it an “atrocity” and said: "People, children are under the wreckage.".

“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

The U.S. and NATO have resisted Zelenskyy’s pleas to establish a no-fly zone, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Wednesday that U.S. interference could escalate the war.

More: Russia threatens US with sanctions; artillery strike ravages maternity hospital: Live Ukraine updates

A series of blasts on the complex in Mariupol destroyed the front of one building, shaking the ground in the port city that has come under heavy Russian attack, according to the Associated Press. At least 17 people were wounded in the blast, AP reported.

“We have certainly seen those reports,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “It is horrifying to see the type of barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country.”

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

So far, nearly 2 million people have fled Ukraine as part of a growing refugee crisis. Cease-fires around several Ukrainian cities were announced to try to give civilians an opportunity to escape before fighting restarted.

In Mariupol, the city council posted a video on social media showing the battered buildings.

"The destruction is enormous," the city council posted on Telegram. "The building of the medical institution where the children were treated recently was completely destroyed. Information about the affected children is being clarified."

More: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian maternity hospital rocked by Russian airstrike, 17 wounded