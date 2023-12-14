People Can't Get Enough of Costco's Kirkland Signature Golf Clubs
Normally as January approaches, the conversation in golf is focused on whose driver looks the best. Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Cobra, PXG? That's all you have to go off until the brands start releasing product details. 10 pixel photos that look they were taken with a Gameboy spread around the internet like wildfire with hooks such as "First Look" and "New for 2024." But this year has been a little different, because Costco decided to say to hell with the traditional new year release schedule.
There were signs it was coming, starting in early November when a Kirkland Signature driver found its way onto the USGA Conforming List, a standard (and publicly visible) process that all manufacturers have to go through to get their equipment approved for competitive play. Out of nowhere though, the wholesale retailer listed a 7-piece set of irons called the Kirkland Signature Players Irons on its website for $500 USD, a mouth-watering price at least half of what typical sets go for these days. Predictably, the irons sold out within hours, and days later showed up on places like eBay for well above retail.
But Costco was only getting started. Just this morning, the adjustable driver which previously made a first appearance on the USGA Conforming List landed on the website priced at a minuscule $200 USD. Once again, stock only lasted hours. For those who weren't quick enough, a restock is expected for both the irons and driver, meaning that people can now game an entire set of Kirkland equipment – balls, wedges, irons, woods and gloves included.
The membership club's golf equipment had already achieved something a cult following before this season, with people often speculating as to the source of its premium technology. This will surely make the legend grow even further.