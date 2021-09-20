People can't believe how like Eminem his daughter Hailie looks in new video

Eminem's daughter Hailey-Jade Mathers has gone viral on TikTok after fans spotted the similarity between her and her famous dad.

Awareness of Hailey's social media accounts is nothing new - the 25-year-old actually made headlines last year when fans realised she was a successful influencer. She has over 2.2million followers on Instagram, and though there are no pictures of her with her dad, the gene pool is pretty obvious.

Just look at a new TikTok/ Instagram reel transformation Hailee shared. "👊💋," she wrote, alongside a lipsync to Baby Keem's song 'Have You Ever Been Punched in Your Mf Face.'

Hailee is seen with a fresh no makeup look, before transitioning to show off a plum lipstick and sleek hair - but fans can't help and notice her similarity to her dad.

"Mini Em, it’s so crazy," one person wrote, while another put, "Hello, my name is… my name is. 🎶" Someone else said, "All I see is Eminem with makeup. Unfortunately I can’t unsee it. Lol."

A fourth comment said, "you look like your father so much without makeup."

They do have a point...

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Hailie recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with her boyfriend Evan McClintock, and fans were loving it.

The childhood sweethearts have been together since 2016 after meeting at school, but despite their long term relationship they are typically quite private, making this post all the more exciting for fans.

Eminem's brother Nathan was also one of people in the comments, writing, "My Homie Evan 🔥," so I think we can safely assume he's part of the family. Cute!

