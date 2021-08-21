People Are Calling This a "Facial in a Bottle" — and InStyle Readers Can Snag It for $8

I Tried the Smoothing Mask That "Revives Your Skin Overnight" - and InStyle Readers Can Snag a Discount

If you're anything like me, you instantly check your skin in the morning for a new blemish or signs of dullness. As someone with an extremely finicky complexion, I never know what it will do on a daily — sometimes even hourly — basis, so I rely heavily on my skincare regimen to keep it in check. And after testing out Versed Skin's The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel, I feel like I've found the secret to worrying less in the A.M.

Named "The Shortcut" for a reason, the leave-on exfoliator penetrates the skin while you sleep, so you can wake up to a rejuvenated complexion without doing any of the work. It features a blend of lactic and glycolic acid, both known for shedding dead skin cells and brightening dullness, alongside anti-aging heroes vitamins A and E, which unwrinkle and smooth the skin.

Versed Skin The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel

Shop now: $8 with code SHORTCUT20OFF (Originally $10); versedskin.com

Despite containing the word "peel," the pH-balanced formula remains non-drying and non-irritating on even the most sensitive skin (a.k.a. mine). In fact, it's so gentle, the brand gives the green light to use it on back-to-back nights. I decided to test that claim by slathering on the facial three nights in a row, and I was pleasantly surprised to find the lotion-like formula instantly disappeared into my skin without a greasy residue, almost as if it was never there at all. I experienced no uncomfortable tingling, redness, burning, or itching, and I woke up every morning with consistently clearer, brighter skin that even makeup glides on top of more smoothly.

I'm not the only one who has become hooked on its fast-acting magic — shoppers claim the facial has "revived their skin overnight" too, with many seeing quick results on anything from large pores to dry patches and fine lines. One reviewer even called it a "facial in a bottle," while another said it "left their skin glowing" after every use.

The best part? InStyle readers can snag The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel for only $8 with code SHORTCUT20OFF — but hurry, this deal only lasts for a few days.